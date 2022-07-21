[In Pictures] KL Rahul addresses candidates attending coach certification course at NCA

Team India batter KL Rahul recently addressed candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The 30-year-old is in rehab at the NCA, having undergone successful surgery for a sports hernia in Germany towards the end of June. Rahul has trained extensively at the NCA to prove his fitness for the T20I series in the West Indies.

On Thursday (July 21), former India batter and NCA head VVS Laxman shared pictures of Rahul interacting with candidates attending the coach certification course at NCA.

He uploaded the images on social media and wrote:

“Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers. @BCCI #NCA.”

Apart from being a key member of the Indian batting line-up across formats, Rahul has led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was also named captain for the ODI series in South Africa at the start of the month after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to injury.

The elegant batter has been named in Team India's squad for the five-match T20I series in the West Indies, which will be held from July 29 to August 7. However, the BCCI had stated while announcing the team that Rahul’s availability would be subject to fitness.

The cricketer last represented India during the ODI series against the West Indies at home in February this year.

KL Rahul likely to lead team in Zimbabwe: Reports

According to a report in PTI, Rahul is likely to lead the Indian team during the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe.

Many senior players are expected to miss the series. The Men in Blue will be traveling to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years.

Zimbabwe Cricket recently confirmed that the three ODIs will be played on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare.

India last visited Zimbabwe when a team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni featured in three ODIs and as many T20Is in 2016.

