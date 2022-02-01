IN-U19 vs AU-U19 prediction: Who will win the U19 World Cup 2022 match?

India and Australia will lock horns in the Super League Semi-Final 2 of the U19 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, February 2, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

India, led by Yash Dhull, have been exceptional in the tournament, having won all four of their games thus far. After their first Group B game against South Africa, a many players, including captain Dhull and Shaikh Rasheed, tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the team still topped the points table in Group B, and beat Bangladesh in the quarter-finals on Saturday, January 29. After electing to field first, India did an excellent job as the Junior Tigers were bowled out for 111 in 37.1 overs.

Ravi Kumar wreaked havoc, getting rid of Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti and Prantik Nawrose Nabil in quick succession. After that, Vicky Ostwal and others made sure Bangladesh weren't allowed to make a comeback into the game.

India didn't have to break much sweat in their run chase, as they tracked down their target in 30.5 overs. Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 44 off 65 with seven fours to top-score for his team. Rasheed and captain Dhull also made useful 20s.

Meanwhile, Australia, led by Cooper Connolly, lost a solitary game in the group stage to finish second in the points table. However, a 119-run win over Pakistan in the quarter-finals on Friday, January 28, has given them a lot of confidence.

After being sent in to bat, the Aussies notched a decent score of 276-7. Teague Wyllie top-scored for them with a 97-ball 71, laced with eight fours. He got decent support from Corey Miller and Campbell Kellaway, who scored 64 and 47 respectively.

From there on, the Australian bowlers took charge, and shot Pakistan out for 157 in 35.1 overs. William Salzmann was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three scalps. Tom Whitney and Jack Sinfield got two wickets apiece.

Will India U19 (IN-U19) beat Australia U19 (AU-19)

Australia player n U19 World Cup. Courtesy: Cricket World Cup Twitter

While India have been clinical in all four of their games, Australia haven't had a smooth campaign. The venue at the Coolidge Cricket Ground generally favours the chasing team to a large extent, so it shouldn't raise eyebrows if the team batting second comes up trumps.

Prediction: The chasing team to win the game.

