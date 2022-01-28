IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Prediction: Who will win today's U19 World Cup 2022 match?

India U19 and Bangladesh U19 are set to lock horns in the Super League Quarterfinal 2 of the U19 World Cup 2022 on Saturday, January 29. The Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua will host the exciting contest.

India U19, captained by Yash Dhull, have had their fair share of trouble in the tournament. After their thumping win over South Africa in their opening fixture, six of their players, including skipper Dhull and vice-captain Shaikh Rasheed, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent five players to the Caribbean Islands. Fast bowler Vasu Vats, who picked up an eight-wicket haul against Nagaland in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, was also called on as a replacement for Manav Parakh.

Despite these hassles, the Boys in Blue managed to stay unbeaten in their Group B games. Nishant Sindhu acted as the stand-in captain against Ireland U19 and Uganda U19 as India U19 finished on top in their group with a stupendous net run rate of 3.633.

Bangladesh, led by left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan, came into the World Cup as the defending champions. Hasan, who was a part of the 2020 World Cup-winning squad captained by Akbar Ali, had a massive task on his hands.

The side didn't make a great start to their campaign as Tom Prest's England defeated them by seven wickets. The Junior Tigers were shot out for a score of 97 in that game. However, Bangladesh managed to qualify for the quarter-finals after winning back-to-back games.

They won their second game after defeating Canada U19 by eight wickets. In their last Group game, Hasan and Co. got past the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets.

In the rain-curtailed 35-over game, Ripon Mondol's three-wicket haul helped Bangladesh bowl the UAE out for 148. Thereafter, Mahfijul Islam's 64-run knock guided the Tigers to a win. Iftakher Hossain Ifti also played a handy 37-run knock off 70 balls.

Will Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) beat India U19 (IN-U19)?

India U19 cricketers during U19 World Cup 2022

India U19 will remember the thrashing they faced when the two teams met in the final back in 2020. However, on current form, the Boys in Blue look the firm favorites to get over the line. Despite missing out on a few of their key players, India have stepped up and delivered.

In contrast, the Tigers haven't quite been at their very best. Although they defeated Canada and the UAE, defeating India U19 may not be a walk in the park for them.

Prediction: India U19 to win the match

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

