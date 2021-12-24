IN-U19 vs PK-U19 prediction: Who will win today's U19 Asia Cup match?

India U19 and Pakistan U19 will lock horns in a Group A clash at the 2021 ACC U19 Asia Cup on Saturday, December 25 to be held at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai.

India U19, led by Yash Dhull, have made a thunderous start to their campaign. On Thursday, December 23, the Boys in Blue defeated hosts United Arab Emirates by 154 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. After being put in to bat, India notched a huge score of 282 on the board.

Harnoor Singh led the charge for India with his 130-ball knock of 120 that was laced with 11 fours. Skipper Dhull also came to the party, scoring 63 with four fours. However, it was Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s 23-ball 48 that took India past the 280-run mark.

The UAE used as many as nine bowlers, but only two could get amongst the wickets. Skipper Alishan Sharafu was the standout UAE bowler with two scalps. Thereafter, India bowled the hosts out for 128 in 34.3 overs. Hangargekar was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets.

Garv Sangwan, Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe picked up two wickets apiece. Opening batter Kai Smith top-scored for UAE with 45 runs from 70 balls, but he didn’t get much support from others.

Pakistan U19, on the other hand, made an ever better start that India U19. On Thursday, December 23, they beat Afghanistan U19 by four wickets. After being put in to field first, Pakistan, led by Suliman Safi, shot their opponents out for 52 in a mere 23.1 overs.

Ahmad Khan was the standout Pakistan bowler with three wickets. Zeeshan Zameer and Awais Ali got two wickets apiece. Pakistan stuttered a bit in their run-chase as they lost six wickets.

Bilal Sami and Noor Ahmad got five wickets to make Pakistan work hard. In the end, the Boys in Green reached their target in 16.4 overs with 33.2 overs to spare.

Both India and Pakistan have shown excellent skills in their bowling department. It won’t be surprising if they opt to bat first after winning the toss. The chasing team may struggle to find any sort of momentum.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

