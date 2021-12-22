IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 prediction: Who will win today's U19 Asia Cup match?

India U19 and United Arab Emirates U19 will lock horns in a Group A clash at the 2021 ACC U19 Asia Cup on Thursday, December 23 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

India U19, captained by Yash Dhull, are the defending champions and a lot would be expected of them. Since the inception of the championship way back in the year 1989, India U19 have won seven out of eight times. The only exception was in 2017 when India U19 couldn’t lift the Asia Cup despite reaching the final.

In the last edition, they defeated Bangladesh U19 by five runs in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After being bowled out for 106 in 32.4 overs, India U19 bowled the Junior Tigers out for 101 in 33 overs.

For the upcoming edition, Dhull has his task cut out. The youngster was one of the leading run-scorers in the 2021-22 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he scored 302 runs from five games at an average of 75.50.

He also had a century to his name that he scored against Chhattisgarh in Mohali. In the bowling department, India U19 have Vasu Vats, who got a hat-trick against Nagaland in the same tournament.

With the Asia Cup expected to be a preparatory event ahead of the World Cup, India will look to put their best foot forward.

The UAE-U19 team, on the other hand, will be captained by Alishan Sharafu. In one ODI and six T20Is for the national team, the 19-year-old has scored 35 runs. He is expected to step up for the team having already played at the highest level.

The hosts also have quite a few talented cricketers in the form of Ronak Panoly, Kai Smith and Dhruv Parashar, among others.

The UAE have a challenging time ahead of them as apart from India, they will also lock horns with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Can the UAE-U19 beat IN-U19?

India U19 look the stronger of the two teams on paper without much of a doubt. UAE-U19, meanwhile, have a talented bunch of cricketers, who can step up for the team.

But with India U19 being the most successful team at this tournament, they seem to be the clear favorites to come up trumps in the Group A encounter.

Prediction: IN-U19 to win the match.

