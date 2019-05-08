×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: The incredible last over in the West Indies vs Pakistan face-off at the 1987 World Cup

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
18   //    08 May 2019, 00:51 IST

Courtney Walsh
Courtney Walsh

This was a Battle Royale as the former champions West Indies took on the home team and hot favourites, Pakistan. The Windies had already lost one of their two encounters, so a victory in this game was crucial. Pakistan on the other hand had won both their matches, and were looking to maintain their winning streak.

The West Indian openers Desmond Haynes and Phil Simmons seemed aware of their responsibility, as they put on 91 runs. But both were dismissed in quick succession, with Simmons registering a free-scoring half-century in his first outing.

Left-armer Salim Jaffer got among the wickets as Richie Richardson and Gus Logie too fell soon. Skipper Vivian Richards stemmed the rot in the company of Carl Hooper in a fifth-wicket stand of 47, before Hooper was trapped leg-before by Wasim Akram - who also accounted for Jeff Dujon in a similar vein.

Richards was dismissed by his opposite number, Imran Khan. Bowling a fine spell, Imran did not let the lower-order prosper. The West Indies were bowled out for 216, annd Imran finished with four for 37.

Pakistan made heavy weather of the run chase though. They lost Mansoor Akhtar and Salim Malik cheaply before Rameez Raja and Javed Miandad steadied the ship. Then three wickets fell in a heap, with the Pakistan score looking a sorry 110 for five off 35 overs.

It seemed an impossible task for the lower half to get the remaining 107 runs at more than seven per over. But then wicketkeeper Salim Yousuf took matters in his hands and went after the bowling with gusto.

The proverbial luck of the brave favoured him and he was dropped thrice. His belligerent 56 off 49 balls with 7 boundaries gave a ray of hope to the hosts.

Advertisement

But wickets soon began tumbling again. At the end of 49 overs the Pakistanis were 203 for nine. 14 runs were required off the last six deliveries with Abdul Qadir and Salim Jaffer at the crease, as Courtney Walsh came up to bowl.

Walsh had performed splendidly until that point. In nine overs he had captured four important wickets for 26 runs. All he had to do now was be on target.

Qadir took a single off the first ball. Jaffer did likewise off the second. The batsmen scrambled two off the third ball.

10 runs were now required off the last three deliveries. Ones and twos would not do.

Incredibly, Qadir swiped a straight six off the fourth delivery. That made the equation four off two balls. Qadir again ran two. Two were now required off the last ball, and the tension was unbearable.

Walsh ran up to bowl, and Jaffer in his excitement backed up too far. Walsh did not deliver and nodded a warning to Jaffer. The truant non-striker returned sheepishly to his crease.

Walsh came in again, and Qadir swung. The batsmen ran for their lives and completed the two runs needed. Pakistan had won by one wicket, off the very last ball.

Amid scenes of wild jubilation, Qadir was the hero of the moment - in perhaps the most dramatic finish ever in one-day cricket. 

But the game had also seen another hero, Courtney Walsh, for his tremendous show of sportsmanship, particularly when the match was poised on a razor’s edge. It is acts such as these that make cricket the great game that it is.

West Indies: 216 all out (49.3 overs), Pakistan: 217 for 9 wickets (50 overs) (CWC 1987)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket West Indies Cricket Abdul Qadir Courtney Walsh
Advertisement
SK Flashback: Classy stroke-makers on show in a high voltage West Indies vs Pakistan Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 1975: Pakistan vs West Indies - The dramatic last-wicket stand
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Awesome power of record-breaker Richards in the Reliance World Cup 1987
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The Caribbean tale of woe at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The champions slump to first World Cup defeat
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Winston Davis' astonishing spell destroys Australia in the World Cup 1983
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Shikhar Dhawan in ICC tournaments
RELATED STORY
8 instances which prove that Sachin Tendulkar is the epitome of sportsmanship
RELATED STORY
Longest national anthems amongst cricketing nations
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us