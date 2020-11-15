Australia coach Justin Langer is confident that his bowlers have learnt the lessons from their previous series against India Down Under.

Langer believes the experience gained in the two years that have gone by between the two series have made his bowlers much better cricketers.

Mitchell Starc (13 wickets), Josh Hazlewood (13), Pat Cummins (14) and Nathan Lyon (21) were part of the Australian bowling line-up that faced India in a 2-1 series defeat during the last tour in 2018-19.

It was the first-ever series victory for India in the continent. The same bowling attack which played in that series is expected to start in the first Test at Adelaide, when India start their defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“It was tough going back then,” Langer told Sydney Morning Herald, “India were on top of their game, they deserved to beat us for the first time in their history. But our guys are two years better and a lot of the Indians are the same, more experienced. I can’t wait to see them go. Can’t wait.”

Langer believes that India had got the edge with the toss and conditions as well during the 2018 tour to Australia.

“If I go back to that time (2018-19), we lost a toss at the MCG after winning the Perth Test match - lost the toss on possibly the flattest wicket I’ve seen in Test cricket ... and they (India) bowled for nearly two days. And then we had to back it up and play at the SCG the next Test match on a pretty flat wicket as well,” he added.

India had won the first Test at Adelaide and third Test at Melbourne, conceding defeat in the second Test which was played at Perth.

Australia has more pace-bowling options in the squad if necessary

The Australian side has more pace bowling options in the side if they see a need to manage the workload of the bowlers. James Pattinson, who replaced an injured Josh Hazlewood against New Zealand last summer, is in the squad and has plenty of match practice having played for Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded IPL.

Michael Neser, who is another option in the pace department for Australia, has been with the squad for over a year but is yet to make his debut.

“James Pattinson who has come back from that back injury, we saw how powerful that was during the last Ashes in England. Michael Neser keeps playing well over and over again,” Langer said.

The head coach added that a lot of good things are being said about the young pacer Sean Abbott, who has earned a maiden call-up to the national side.

“Sean Abbott, every Shield player I’m talking to, batsmen, they’re all saying Sean Abbott is bowling fast and his lines and lengths are incredible. (We have) got great depth and I can’t wait to see them get going against India this summer,” Langer said.

The first Test between the two sides will be a Day & Night encounter at Adelaide. It will be followed by three more Test matches at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

