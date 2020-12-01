India have been outplayed in both the ODIs at Sydney, and the hosts have take an inaccessible 2-0 lead in the 3 match ODI series.

The Indian bowling unit has struggled to contain the Australian batsmen on batting-friendly wickets, with the hosts scoring scored 374 and 389 in the two ODIs.

The third ODI will be played on a new ground, the Manuka Oval, in Canberra. India will hope that their fortunes change with a change in venue.

The management may look to rope in Kuldeep Yadav for the third ODI. Though Yadav did not have the best of IPLs, he has been successful on the international stage. He has also performed well against the Aussies in the past.

On that note, here is a look at 3 reasons why Kuldeep Yadav could be a part of the Indian playing 11 for the third ODI on 2nd December 2020:

#1. The current form of Yuzvendra Chahal:

Chahal has picked up just 1 wicket in 19 overs in the two ODIs of the ongoing series

He entered the record books for conceding most runs by an Indian spinner in ODI cricket in the first match at Sydney when he finished with figures of 1-89 in his 10 overs. The second ODI too, didn't witness the magic of Chahal. In 9 overs, the leggie leaked 71 runs without picking up a wicket.

Chahal, in fact, has struggled against the Australian batsmen in the last four encounters. Before this series, Chahal picked up 2 wickets for 62 runs against Australia at Kennington Oval in the 2019 World Cup. Before that game, the leggie was thrashed by the Australian batsmen at Mohali when he picked up a solitary wicket and gave away 80 runs.

In the last four ODIs, Chahal has picked up just four wickets in 39 overs and has given away 302 runs. It's evident that the leg-spin of Chahal does not trouble the Aussie batsmen.

Considering Chahal's lack of impact, the team management may look to field Kuldeep Yadav in the Canberra ODI.

#2. Kuldeep's record against the Aussies:

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 22 wickets against Australia in ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 22 wickets against Australia at an average of 39.50 and an economy rate of 6.08. Though the numbers are not exceptional, Yadav has bowled well against the Aussies in Test and T20 cricket also.

In 2 Tests against the Aussies, he picked up 9 wickets at an impressive average of 21.11, which includes a 5 wicket haul at Sydney. In T20 cricket, he has picked up 6 Aussie wickests in 20 overs at an impressive average of 21.33 and an economy rate of 6.40.

Kuldeep has bowled economically against Australia in the past and has the knack of picking up wickets in the middle overs. If selected, Kuldeep's primary role would be to control the flow of runs in the middle overs and to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Yadav could be the trump card for Virat Kohli in the third ODI considering how well he has done against the Aussies.

#3. A rare breed of spinners:

Yadav Yadav has 104 ODI wickets

Left arm wrist spinners are rare in international cricket these days. And Yadav is one of few such spinners who've done well in ODI cricket. He has 104 ODI wickets to his credit at an average of 26.11 and an economy of 5.11.

Few teams have left arm wrist spinners amongst their ranks, and hence playing such bowlers may not be easy for the batsmen. Yadav did not play many games in the IPL and it has been a while since the Australian batsmen have faced his left arm wrist spin.

The presence of a left arm wrist spinner in the team brings variety in the bowling attack. Kuldeep Yadav has also been a wicket-taker for his skipper in the middle overs of an ODI encounter. His presence could add a much-needed shot in the arm for India's bowling attack.