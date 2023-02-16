IND vs AUS 2023: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and Test records

The second match of the Border-Gavaskar 2023 series will start tomorrow at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Home team India currently have a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. They will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if they win the second Test in Delhi this week.

Australia meekly surrendered in Nagpur, losing the first Test against India inside three days. The Pat Cummins-led outfit will be keen to bounce back in Delhi, proving why they are at the helm of the ICC World Test Championship points table.

India, on the other hand, will look forward to continuing their winning momentum. Before the second Test starts, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by Delhi.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Test Records & stats

Test matches played: 34

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Drawn: 15

Highest individual score: 243 - Virat Kohli (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2017.

Best bowling figures (innings): 10/74 - Anil Kumble (IND) vs. Pakistan, 1999.

Best bowling figures (match): 14/149 - Anil Kumble (IND) vs. Pakistan, 1999.

Highest team score: 644/8 dec - West Indies vs. India, 1959.

Lowest team score: 75 - India vs. West Indies, 1987.

Average first-innings score: 352

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi is good for batters and spinners. Batters enjoy themselves in the first half of Test matches, while the spinners come into play later. The upcoming India vs. Australia Test should follow a similar pattern.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Last Match

The last Test at this venue took place in December 2017, where India and Sri Lanka played out a high-scoring draw. Virat Kohli's 243-run knock guided the home team to 536/7 in the first innings. In reply, Sri Lanka scored 373, riding on tons from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

India set a 410-run target for the visitors after adding 246 runs to their first-innings lead. Dhananjaya de Silva's hundred and Roshen Silva's half-century guided Sri Lanka to 299/5 before both captains shook hands.

Twenty-seven wickets fell in that India vs. Sri Lanka Test match, with spin bowlers bagging 17 of them. Spinners and batters should dominate the proceedings in the upcoming Test as well.

