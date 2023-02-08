IND vs AUS 2023: Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs Australia Test series

The India vs Australia Test series will start at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. It will be the first Test between India and Australia on Indian soil since 2017.

India have dominated against Australia in the longest format of the game of late. The fact that Australia have not won a single Test series against India at home or away from home since 2015 highlights the Indian dominance.

Australia lost the previous Test series against India 1-2 in 2020/21 and will be keen to avenge that defeat.

Before the India vs Australia series begins, here's a look at their head-to-head record in Tests.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in Tests

Australia lead the head-to-head record in Test matches against India by 43-30. The two nations have battled in 102 Tests, with one ending in a tie and 28 of them ending in a draw.

IND vs AUS head-to-head record in India

As far as their head-to-head record in India is concerned, the Indian team leads by 21-13. Australia have won only one out of their last 10 Tests against India on Indian soil.

Last 5 matches of India vs Australia Test series (in India)

India have won three out of their last five home Tests against Australia, with one game ending in a draw.

Here is a short summary of those five games:

IND (332 &106/2) beat AUS (300 & 137) by 8 wickets, Mar 25-28, 2017. IND (603/9d) drew with AUS (451 & 204/6), Mar 16-20, 2017. IND (189 & 274) beat AUS (276 & 112) by 75 runs, Mar 4-7, 2017. AUS (260 & 285) beat IND (105 & 107) by 333 runs, Feb 23-25, 2017. IND (272 & 158/4) beat AUS (262 & 164) by 6 wickets, Mar 22-26, 2013.

Will another IND vs AUS series end in India's favor? Share your views in the comments box below.

Poll : 0 votes