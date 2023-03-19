IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Australia 2023, Match 2

The 2nd match of the India vs Australia 2023 Series will see India (IND) squaring off against Australia (AUS) at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on March 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

India have already reclaimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy and will be looking forward to winning the ODI series too with another victory. India won the last match of the series by 5 wickets thanks to the innings of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul.

Australia will give it their all to win the match and level the series, but India are expected to win this nail-biting encounter and claim the ODI trophy.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The 2nd match of the India vs Australia 2023 match will be played on March 19 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, Match 2

Date and Time: 19th March 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is expected to be well-balanced and fresh. The last ODI match played on this pitch was back in 2019 between India and West Indies, where a total of 667 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

IND vs AUS Form Guide

IND - W

AUS - L

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

Rohit Sharma has joined the squad and is expected to play today's match

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur

AUS Playing XI

David Warner is expected to be fit and play today's match

Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul (1 match, 75 runs)

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Inglis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Smith (1 match, 22 runs)

R Sharma and S Smith are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Kohli played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Pandya (1 match, 25 runs, 1 wicket)

R Jadeja and H Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Green is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Starc (1 match, 4 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Siraj and M Starc. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Shami is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

H Pandya

H Pandya will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 25 runs and took 1 wicket in the last game.

R Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Sharma the vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He didn't play the last match but the last time he played on this ground, he smashed 159 runs in just 138 balls.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs AUS, Match 2

R Sharma

V Kohli

S Smith

H Pandya

R Jadeja

India vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the middle order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Smith, S Gill

All-rounders: R Jadeja, H Pandya, C Green

Bowlers: M Starc, M Shami, M Siraj

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Smith

All-rounders: R Jadeja, H Pandya, C Green, M Stonis

Bowlers: M Starc, M Shami, M Siraj

