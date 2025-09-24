IND vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

India will take on Bangladesh in their second match of the Super 4 round in Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. Both the Men in Blue and Bangladesh have won their respective opening matches in the Super 4 round. India beat Pakistan by six wickets, while Bangladesh got the better of Sri Lanka by four wickets.

Team India were not at their best against Pakistan. They dropped four catches, while their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless. Yet, they managed to get the better of Pakistan quite convincingly in the end. The performance yet again reiterated how far ahead India are of Pakistan in terms of skills and temperament.

Abhishek Sharma, who had got 30s in all three group games, this time converted his start into a fine knock of 74. His opening partner, Shubman Gill (47 off 28) also got some much needed runs. Sanju Samson has got a fifty in the series, but hasn't looked convincing. The bowling attack looks pretty much sorted out.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Bangladesh have clashed 17 times in the T20I format, with the Men in Blue having a comprehensive 16-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. Bangladesh's only win in the format against India was registered in Delhi in November 2019 when they chased 149 with seven wickets in hand.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 17

Matches won by India: 16

Matches won by Bangladesh: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20 Asia Cup

India and Bangladesh have met twice in the T20 Asia Cup, with the Men in Blue winning both games comprehensively. They registered a 45-run win in Mirpur in 2016 and beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the final of the same edition.

Matches Played: 2

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by Bangladesh: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs Bangladesh T20Is

Team India have won all the last five T20Is played against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue thumped their Asian neighbors 3-0 in a home series in October 2024.

Here's a summary of the last five T20Is played between India and Bangladesh.

India (297/6) beat Bangladesh (164/7) by 133 runs, Oct 12, 2024

India (221/9) beat Bangladesh (135/9) by 86 runs, Oct 9, 2024

India (132/3) beat Bangladesh (127) by 7 wickets, Oct 6, 2024

India (196/5) beat Bangladesh (146/8) by 50 runs, Jun 22, 2024

India (97/1) beat Bangladesh (96/9) by 9 wickets, Oct 6, 2023

