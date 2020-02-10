Ind vs Ban U-19 : 3 Faults That Became Instrumental in India's Loss

Bangladesh- New U-19 Champs, Image source- wiki

In a splendid cricket action that took place in South Africa's Potchefstroom, Bangladesh broke their image of being underdogs and spell water over India's hope of lifting the U-19 World Cup trophy. Bangladesh defeated India by 3 wickets (DLS) and lifted their maiden title which came under the captaincy of Akbar Ali, who played the essential knock of 43 runs. Along with it, their overall team effort was equally laudable.

"Well, what an incredible day. So much happened! It will take time for us to digest everything that happened in that match. It's all about the hard work we have done over the last two years. Cannot thank the staff enough for our win," said Ahmed Ali.

Talking of the Indian side, there were several facets of the game where the team could have done better, but here are 3 main factors that took away the trophy from them.

Lack of captain's Inning

With Priyam Garg leading the Indian side, it was expected of him to produce substantial innings from his bat but he could only offer 7 runs of 9 balls. Yashasvi's stunning knock of 88 runs was the only bright spot in today's batting line and the rest of them could only contribute in meager amount. Jaiswal was eventually declared as Man of the Tournament.

Jaiswal displaying his master class. Image source- wiki

Absolute collapse of the middle order

When Jaiswal left after his splendid knock, it was wickets raining for the Bangladesh team. It was just in 21 runs that the Indian side lost their 7 wickets. It was because of the sudden collapse of middle-order followed by the tailenders that the team could only manage to put ordinary 177 runs on the board. While India lost their 4th wicket on 156 in the 40th over, the players who followed like Veer, Bishnoi, Tyagi just came and went in no time.

Weak bowling attack

When the team is defending an ordinary score of 177, it becomes obvious that the bowling attack has to be extraordinary, but even that didn't come well for the team. While Bishnoi was the only one who remained effective by taking 4 wickets, the spin attack remained weak as Ankolekar went empty-handed. The same happened with Kartik Tyagi, who is considered as India's U-19 pace sensation. Bangladesh's first wicket fell when their team was on the score of 50, it can be called as late opening from the Indian bowling side as the opponents had just 177 to chase.