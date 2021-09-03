IND vs ENG 2021: Pitch invader Jarvo arrested on "suspicion of assault" during Day 2 of 4th Test

English YouTuber and serial pitch-invader Daniel Jarvis was up to his tricks again on day 2 of the Oval Test. During England's 34th over of the innings, Jarvo stormed towards the pitch and tried to deliver the ball. He even crashed into non-striker Jonny Bairstow during the run-up.

Later, the security staff at the ground had to drag him out of the park. Daniel Jarvis had pulled off similar stunts during the previous Tests at Lord's and Headingley. Authorities at the Headingley Cricket Ground banned him for life as a result.

However, it does not seem like Jarvo had learned his lesson. And now, his actions have landed him in legal trouble. According to reports in the UK media, Daniel Jarvis was arrested on suspicion of assault on Friday.

Jarvo 69 has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody in south London — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 3, 2021

When Daniel Jarvis made his first appearance on the ground at Lord's, many found it funny. But he has become a bit of an annoyance for many fans since then. Many are also questioning the ECB's security arrangements because of his antics.

"The Indian players will chat back to you, not like the English team who will ignore you" - Pitch invader Jarvo

In a recent interview with Crictracker, Daniel Jarvis revealed his preparations before entering the field as an Indian player at Lord's and Headingley. He also said that Indian players conversed with him, unlike the home team players.

Jarvo comes back pic.twitter.com/k7YwirZnBK — Aman Pandey (@AmanPan99100521) September 3, 2021

Daniel Jarvis said:

"I was there with my friends at Lord’s and we were drinking. We could see the Indian players practicing and I thought I’ll have a chat with them between the balls and they talked like normal and I was like, 'Wow what fellas.' They are not like the English team who’ll ignore you. The Indian players will chat back to you and we really like that. Then, I came with the idea of coming back as an Indian player. So, the next time, I got the kit and everything."

Everyone will be hoping that they have seen the last of Daniel Jarvis on the field in this Test series. Coming to cricketing action at the Oval, England have attained a stranglehold on the proceedings courtesy magnificent knocks from Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes on day 2.

