IND vs OMA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match

India and Oman will meet in match number 12 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The last Group A clash, the contest will be a dead rubber as the Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super Four round, while Oman have been knocked out following two losses in two matches, going down to Pakistan and UAE respectively.

Team India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with an easy nine-wicket triumph over hosts UAE in Dubai. It was a cakewalk as they bundled out the opponents for 57. India also came up with a comprehensive performance to defeat Pakistan by seven wickets. Bowling first after losing the toss, India restricted Pakistan to 127-9 and then chased down the target without much trouble.

There was a big plus for the Men in Blue in the match against Pakistan as skipper Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten 47* off 37. The batter had a brilliant IPL, but had not scored many runs in T20Is before that. Speaking of bowling, there are chances that Arshdeep Singh, who is on 99 T20I wickets, could come in for the game against Oman, while Jasprit Bumrah could be rested.

India vs Oman head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Oman will be meeting for the first time in T20Is. Oman went down to Pakistan by 93 in their first match and to UAE by 42 runs in their second game.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by India: N/A

Matches won by Oman: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

India vs Oman head-to-head record in T20 Asia Cup

As mentioned above, India and Oman will be meeting in international cricket for the first time.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by India: N/A

Matches won by Oman: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 India T20Is

India have won four of their last five T20I matches. After losing the Rajkot T20I to England by 26 runs in January 2025, they have won four games in a row. Here's a summary of the last five T20Is played by India

India (131/3) beat Pakistan (127/9) by 7 wickets, Sep 14, 2025

India (60/1) beat UAE (57) by 9 wickets, Sep 10, 2025

India (247/9) beat England (97) by 150 runs, Feb 02, 2025

India (181/9) beat England (166) by 15 runs, Jan 31, 2025

England (171/9) beat India (145/9) by 26 runs, Jan 28, 2025

