IND vs PAK 2022: 3 records that were broken during India's thrilling win over Pakistan 

In what was a thrilling last-over contest, Team India overcame the Pakistani threat and defeated their arch-rivals by five wickets in the Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Men in Blue made major inroads into Pakistan's batting lineup. No Pakistan batter other than Mohammad Rizwan (43) looked comfortable in the middle. Brilliant bowling displays from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) saw Rohit Sharma and Co. restrict Pakistan to 147 in 20 overs.

Although the Men in Blue were put on the back foot early on, Virat Kohli (35) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) kept them in the hunt before Hardik Pandya (33*) finished things off in the final over.

Overall, the last-over thriller between the two teams lived up to the hype and provided a fantastic display for the neutrals.

The rip-roaring game saw several milestones created by the Men in Blue. For starters, the game saw Virat Kohli make his 100th appearance in T20I, thus becoming the first Indian to play 100 international games across formats.

On that note, let's take a look at three other milestones that were created during the Rohit Sharma-led side's inspiring win over Pakistan on Sunday:

#3 Best bowling spell by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the bowling attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, and he did so expertly. Bhuvneshwar recorded the best bowling figures by an Indian against Pakistan when he finished with figures of 4/26 on Sunday.

The right-arm seamer set the tone for his side as he dismissed the dangerous Babar Azam in the third over of the game. The Meerut-born bowler picked up three more scalps in the death overs, thus registering his fourth T20I four-fer (most by any Indian bowler in T20Is).

#2 Rohit Sharma became the fastest to 30 T20I wins as skipper

Holder of various records, Rohit Sharma added another feather to his illustrious cap when he became the fastest captain to win 30 T20Is after the nail-biting win against Pakistan.

Rohit achieved the milestone in only his 36th T20I as skipper. He went past former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan's record of 30 T20I win in 39 games.

Rohit's 30th T20I win as captain also means that he will now join MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as one of the most successful T20I captains for the Men in Blue.

#1 First instance where Indian pacers took all ten wickets in a T20I game

Pakistan were restricted to just 147 on Sunday [Pic Credit: ICC]

After failing to pick up a single wicket in the previous clash against Pakistan, Indian pacers took their revenge and ripped the Men in Green's batting line-up apart. The Men in Blue's pace attack took all ten Pakistani wickets in their opening Asia Cup game.

It was the first instance where the Indian pacers all ten scalps of an opponent in T20Is. The pacers were breathing fire throughout the match and did not let the Pakistan batters settle at the crease.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya took seven wickets between them, Arshdeep Singh (two wickets) and Avesh Khan (one wicket) also chipped in with crucial blows.

Interestingly, the Men in Blue's previous T20I match against West Indies earlier this month saw three spinners (Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav) take all ten wickets in the innings for the first time.

