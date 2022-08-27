IND vs PAK 2022: “I know there is tremendous excitement in both the countries but for us, it is just another game" - Babar Azam speaks ahead of the highly-anticipated contest against India

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has reiterated that his side are looking at the upcoming high-octane contest against India as just another encounter. The two teams are set to face off in their first group-stage match of the 2022 Asia Cup.

The Men in Green recorded a famous 10-wicket win over their arch-rivals during their last meeting, which took place in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Since their exit from the competition in the semi-final stage, Pakistan have only lost one T20I.

Claiming that the side are well-prepared for their clash against Rohit Sharma's side, Babar Azam told reporters ahead of the tournament's commencement:

“I know there is tremendous excitement in both the countries but for us, it is just another game. Our preparations have been excellent and we will take the field oozing with confidence."

Azam added:

“Our victory over India 11 months ago at the same venue is a good reference point, but that’s all. While we will continue to reflect on it positively, Sunday and any other matches down the line will be new fixtures that will be played in new conditions."

The two-time Asia Cup winners have been hit with a minor injury crisis heading into the competition. Pacers Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim have been ruled out due to injuries. As a result, Muhammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali have been roped in to replace the duo.

"We have a squad full of quality cricketers and match-winners, who will step-up in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi" - Babar Azam

Afridi is the spearhead of the Pakistan bowling attack across formats and played a vital role in their win over India last year. He dismissed KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and was named the Player of the Match in their famous win in Dubai.

Backing a young pace bowling unit comprising Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and others to step up in the absence of Afridi, Azam said:

"We have a squad full of quality cricketers and match-winners, who will step-up in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi and take additional responsibility during the tournament. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we have already demonstrated we are not a one-man squad. In five league matches, we had five different player of the matches."

Pakistan will take on India in their opening contest of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28 (Sunday).

