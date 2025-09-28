IND vs PAK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

Team India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue are undefeated in the tournament and will be keen to put up one more good effort. On the other hand, Pakistan's two losses in the tournament have come against the Men in Blue.

Ad

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets when the teams clashed in the group stage. When they met for the second time in the Super 4 round, the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by six wickets. Opener Abhishek Sharma has been sensational for India at the top of the order. He has struck three half-centuries in a row and his battle with Shaheen Afridi in the powerplay could be a defining contest.

Looking at the bowling department, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has excelled, with 13 scalps at an average of 9.85 and an economy rate of 6.05. Varun Chakaravarthy has also provided him good support, but India will expect more from Axar Patel. They also need to improve their catching significantly.

Ad

Trending

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Pakistan have met 15 times in the T20I format. Team India have a 11-3 lead in the head-to-head battle. One game between the two teams ended in a tie.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two nations in T20Is.

Matches Played: 15

Matches won by India: 11

Matches won by Pakistan: 3

Ad

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 0

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20 Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have met five times in the Men's T20 Asia Cup, with the Men in Blue having a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head numbers. As mentioned earlier, Team India have beaten Pakistan twice in Asia Cup 2025 heading into the final.

Matches Played: 5

Matches won by India: 4

Ad

Matches won by Pakistan: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs Pakistan T20Is

Team India have won four of the last five matches played against Pakistan in T20Is. Before Asia Cup 2025, they beat Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup as well.

Here's a summary of the last five T20Is played between India and Pakistan.

India (174/4) beat Pakistan (171/5) by 6 wickets, Sep 21, 2025

India (131/3) beat Pakistan (127/9) by 7 wickets, Sep 14, 2025

India (119) beat Pakistan (113/7) by 6 runs, June 9, 2024

India (160/6) beat Pakistan (159/8) by 4 wickets, Oct 23, 2022

Pakistan (182/5) beat India (181/7) by 5 wickets, Sep 4, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news