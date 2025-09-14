IND vs PAK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match

Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match number six of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. This will be the second match for both sides in Group A. Both India and Pakistan got their campaigns off to winning starts.

The Men in Blue thumped hosts UAE by nine wickets in their opening match in Dubai. Bowling first after winning the toss, Team India knocked over UAE from a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4-7, while Shivam Dube also impressed with 3-4. In the chase, India romped home in just 4.3 overs, registering their fastest T20I win in terms of overs.

India left frontline pacer Arshdeep Singh out of the playing XI for the match against UAE. Hardik Pandya opened the bowling with Jasprit Burmah, while the line-up featured three spinners in Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Kuldeep. It would be interesting to see whether India make any changes for the Pakistan game.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Pakistan have clashed 13 times in the T20I format. The Men in Blue have an impressive 9-3 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides has ended in a tie.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is

Matches Played: 13

Matches won by India: 9

Matches won by Pakistan: 3

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 0

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20 Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have met three times in the Men's T20 Asia Cup, with the Men in Blue having a 2-1 lead over their arch-rivals. India won the first two meetings between the two teams in the T20 Asia Cup - February 2016 in Mirpur and August 2022 in Dubai.

Matches Played: 3

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by Pakistan: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs Pakistan T20Is

India have won three of the last five matches played against Pakistan in the T20I format. The last two meetings have come in the T20 World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning both games by six runs and four wickets respectively.

Here's a summary of the last five T20Is played between India and Pakistan.

India (119) beat Pakistan (113/7) by 6 runs, June 9, 2024

India (160/6) beat Pakistan (159/8) by 4 wickets, Oct 23, 2022

Pakistan (182/5) beat India (181/7) by 5 wickets, Sep 4, 2022

India (148/5) beat Pakistan (147) by 5 wickets, Aug 28, 2022

Pakistan (152/0) beat India (151/7) by 10 wickets, Oct 24, 2021

