IND vs PAK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Team India will take on Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue topped Group A, with three wins out of three. They began their campaign with a nine-wicket win over UAE in Dubai and then hammered Pakistan by seven wickets at the same venue. In their previous match in Abu Dhabi, they got the better of a spirited Oman by 21 runs.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in fantastic form for the Men in Blue. He has claimed eight wickets at an average of six. His spin bowling partners Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel have also done a good job. The latter, however, hurt himself while fielding in the previous match against Oman. India would be hoping that he is fit for the Pakistan clash.

Speaking of India's team combination, Jasprit Bumrah and Chakaravarthy were rested for the previous game. Both should be back for the clash against Pakistan. Question marks remain over the efficiency of Shivam Dube as a bowling option. So, it would be interesting to see if India alter their bowling combination.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Pakistan have met 14 times in the T20I format. Team India have a 10-3 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides ended in a tie.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 14

Matches won by India: 10

Matches won by Pakistan: 3

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 0

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20 Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have met four times in the Men's T20 Asia Cup, with the Men in Blue having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Team India won the first two games between the two teams in the T20 Asia Cup - February 2016 in Mirpur and August 2022 in Dubai. Their only loss against Pakistan in the tournament came in the Super 4 round of the 2022 edition.

Matches Played: 4

Matches won by India: 3

Matches won by Pakistan: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs Pakistan T20Is

Team India have won four of the last five matches played against Pakistan in T20Is. Before they clashed in the group stage of Asia Cup 2025, the Men in Blue thumped Pakistan in consecutive T20 World Cup games - 2022 and 2024.

Here's a summary of the last five T20Is played between India and Pakistan.

India (131/3) beat Pakistan (127/9) by 7 wickets, Sep 14, 2025

India (119) beat Pakistan (113/7) by 6 runs, June 9, 2024

India (160/6) beat Pakistan (159/8) by 4 wickets, Oct 23, 2022

Pakistan (182/5) beat India (181/7) by 5 wickets, Sep 4, 2022

India (148/5) beat Pakistan (147) by 5 wickets, Aug 28, 2022

