IND vs PAK T20I head-to-head stats ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 match

India and Pakistan will kick off their respective Asia Cup 2022 campaigns with a match against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Both nations are part of Group 'A' and would look to get two crucial points from this game.

Big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shadab Khan will be in action in the India vs Pakistan contest.

While the rivalry between these two teams is well-established, Pakistan's win over India in the T20 World Cup last year has reinvigorated it. Also, with the next T20 World Cup just a few weeks away, this match gains further importance.

However, before looking too far forward, it's worth exploring the contours of the upcoming contest on Sunday. So, to give you a statistical background to tonight's match, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup, UAE, and T20I cricket.

IND vs PAK 2022 T20I: India vs Pakistan head-to-head record

India lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Pakistan by 7-2. The two nations have met in nine T20Is so far, with the Men in Blue losing only two of them. A majority of these nine matches have taken place at ICC events.

Speaking of the last T20I between India and Pakistan, the Men in Green won that contest by 10 wickets. India will be keen to avenge that big loss tonight.

IND vs PAK 2022 T20I: India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in Asia Cup matches

In all the Asia Cup matches between these two teams, India lead Pakistan by 8-5. The two teams have crossed paths 14 times in the history of this tournament, with one of those games ending in no result.

As far as the T20I format in Asia Cup is concerned, India and Pakistan have met only once, with the Men in Blue winning the battle in 2016.

IND vs PAK 2022 T20I: India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in UAE

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against India in the UAE. The Men in Green won the only meeting between the two teams in Dubai by 10 wickets last year during the T20 World Cup.

Will India be able to avenge their previous defeat against Pakistan? Sound off in the comments below.

