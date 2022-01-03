“You need experience at the World Cup” - Saba Karim backs selection of Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan for South Africa ODIs

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim has backed the selection of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. A few question marks were raised over the selection of the experienced duo considering the World Cup, which will be held in India next year.

According to Karim, as India will need experienced players at the World Cup, the likes of Bhuvneshwar and Dhawan need to be given the chance to stake their claim for spots.

Replying to a fan query on whether the move to pick Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar is a step in a backward direction, Karim said on the Khelneeti podcast:

“Looking at the team picked (for the South Africa ODIs), the selectors believe that these senior players can still add value to the Indian team. At the end of the day, you need experience at the World Cup. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a lot of experience and he is working hard. He seems to be coming back into form. He bowled quite well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. So the selectors feel that he should get more chances.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



🏏 297 runs at 59.4 in 2021

⚡ Strike Rate: 92.0

🙌 Fifties: 3

😎 Highest: 98 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



🤩👏🏆



#SKAwards #SportskeedaAwards #shikhardhawan #India Shikhar Dhawan is our ODI - Best Indian Player of the Year 2021 🔥🏏 297 runs at 59.4 in 2021⚡ Strike Rate: 92.0🙌 Fifties: 3😎 Highest: 98 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤩👏🏆 Shikhar Dhawan is our ODI - Best Indian Player of the Year 2021 🔥🏏 297 runs at 59.4 in 2021⚡ Strike Rate: 92.0🙌 Fifties: 3😎 Highest: 98 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤩👏🏆#SKAwards #SportskeedaAwards #shikhardhawan #India https://t.co/kHpxcZ1GTi

Karim added about the importance of experience at the World Cup:

“We saw what happened in 2019. We tried new players in one or two slots and they couldn’t perform. MS Dhoni once said that heading into a World Cup, you need players who have a lot of experience in international cricket. That is why the selectors are backing these senior players.”

Bhuvneshwar played a couple of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and picked up two wickets while Dhawan had a top-score of 18 from five games.

‘Lambi race ka ghoda’ - Saba Karim in praise of Ruturaj Gaikwad

While there has been some debate over Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar, Ruturaj Gaikwad's selection was almost like a foregone conclusion following his IPL and domestic exploits.

Lavishing praise on the young batter, Karim said:

“Ruturaj Gaikwad should play at least two games in SA. He is a ‘lambi race ka ghoda’. We saw his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The way he has dominated bowlers in domestic cricket, such quality of batsmanship is rare. His technique and temperament are excellent. That’s why this is the right time to try him."

Karim concluded:

"In the next 4-5 months, India must give chances to some fresh faces as they look to build the core for the 2023 World Cup.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Gaikwad was the leading run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He amassed 603 runs in five matches for Maharashtra at a stupendous average of 150.75 with four centuries.

Edited by Samya Majumdar