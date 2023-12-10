IND vs SA 2023 head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs South Africa 1st T20I

The India vs South Africa T20I series will begin tonight in Durban. It will be a three-match series, where both nations will try to finalize their combinations for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India have momentum on their side, having defeated 2021 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup winners Australia by a 4-1 margin in a recent T20I series.

Meanwhile, the Proteas will play their first international match since their heartbreaking loss in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup last month.

Both teams have some fresh faces in their squads. Before the India vs South Africa series begins, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two nations in T20Is.

India vs South Africa head-to-head record in T20Is

India lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against South Africa by a 13-10 margin. The two teams have battled 24 times in the shortest format, with one of the games being abandoned due to rain.

Last year, India hosted South Africa for a three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue won that series by a 2-1 margin. After that, the two sides clashed in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022, with South Africa winning that encounter by five wickets.

Total matches played: 24

Matches won by India: 13

Matches won by South Africa: 10

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

India vs South Africa T20I head-to-head record in SA

The upcoming series will take place on South African soil. India lead the head-to-head record by a 5-2 margin in T20Is against the Proteas on South African soil. The African nation have hosted the Indian team for seven T20I matches so far.

India have won five of those seven encounters. The Men in Blue also won the last T20I series played between the two nations on South African soil by a 2-1 margin. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 7

Matches won by India: 5

Matches won by South Africa: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

Last 5 India vs South Africa T20I match results

India and South Africa have defeated each other twice in their last five T20I meetings. One match ended in no result. The Indian team won the T20Is hosted by Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, while South Africa emerged victorious in Indore and Perth.

Speaking of the last T20I meeting between India and South Africa, Lungi Ngidi's 4/29 helped the Proteas keep India down to 133/9 in 20 overs. Chasing 134 for avictory, South Africa reached 137/5 in 19.4 overs, riding on David Miller's unbeaten half-century.

Here's a summary of the last five India vs South Africa T20I matches:

SA (137/5) beat IND (133/9) by 5 wickets, Oct 30, 2022. SA (227/3) beat IND (178) by 49 runs, Oct 4, 2022. IND (237/3) beat SA (221/3) by 16 runs, Oct 2, 2022. IND (110/2) beat SA (106/8) by 8 wickets, Sep 28, 2022. IND (28/2) vs. SA, No result, Jun 19, 2022.

