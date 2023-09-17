IND vs SL head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final today at the R Premadasa Stadium. It has been touted by some as a rematch of the Asia Cup 2010 Final, where the Men in Blue had defeated the islanders by 81 runs.

Incidentally, Asia Cup 2010 was the last 50-over Asia Cup tournament to be hosted by Sri Lanka. Dambulla hosted the final that year, but it is Colombo that plays the host this year. The pitch in Colombo is slow and favorable for the spinners.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Final, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between India and Sri Lanka in the ODI format.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Sri Lanka have clashed against each other on 166 occasions. India lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against Sri Lanka by 97-57. 11 matches have ended with no result, while their Commonwealth Bank Series battle in 2012 ended in a tie.

India crushed Sri Lanka 3-0 in a bilateral series earlier this year. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit also won the Super Fours round match against Dasun Shanaka's men in Asia Cup 2023.

Total matches played: 166

Matches won by India: 97

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 57

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 11

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in Asia Cup ODIs

The head-to-head record between India and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup ODIs stands even-stevens at 10-10, with the winner of the Asia Cup 2023 Final set to edge ahead.

Speaking of the head-to-head record Asia Cup finals, India have a slender 4-3 lead against Sri Lanka.

Total matches played: 20

Matches won by India: 10

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 10

Last 5 India vs Sri Lanka ODIs before Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sri Lanka's last ODI victory against India came in the year 2021. The islanders defeated a second-string Indian team by three wickets in the final one-dayer of their three-match series on July 21. After that, India beat Sri Lanka comprehensively in a three-match ODI series at home this year. India also won the Super Fours round battle by 41 runs.

Here's a short summary of the last five India vs Sri Lanka ODI matches before the Asia Cup 2023 Final:

IND (213) beat SL (172) by 41 runs, Sep 12, 2023. IND (390/5) beat SL (73/10) by 317 runs, Jan 15, 2023. IND (219/6) beat SL (215/10) by 4 wickets, Jan 12, 2023. IND (373/7) beat SL (306/8) by 67 runs, Jan 10, 2023. SL (227/7) beat IND (226) by 3 wickets, July 23, 2021.