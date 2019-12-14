Ind vs WI, 1st ODI: It's a matter of changing training habits, says Kieron Pollard

Bagawati Prasad FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 14 Dec 2019, 15:55 IST SHARE

Kieron Pollard

From Chennai, December 14: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is a man on a mission. He wants to ensure the young guns in his side follow the process, change some of the training habits, the virtue of patience and much more.

Ahead of the first ODI against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, the big-hitting all-rounder addressed the media and opened up on a variety of subjects.

Excerpts:

All-rounder Roston Chase and the balance he brings to this West Indies ODI unit?

I think he brings balance to the whole team. He's, first of all, a Test batsman - he has Test hundreds - and that in itself is a great asset for us. Having a guy who bats in the middle order in Test cricket coming in and in one-day cricket can do any role. Given that he can bowl as well, it gives an opportunity to play an extra bowler or an extra allrounder or an extra batter. So, he has been very valuable for us. We saw his talents and we're trying to exploit what he can give for himself as he can be up there in terms of being the No.1 allrounder in the world. And no better opportunity to do it. He has come in [as] a left-field selection, but that's something that has worked for us.

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick had mentioned that youngsters like Pooran, Hetmyer and others should look up to Kohli. How do you think these guys can be run-machines?

Again, it's about preparation. It's about you being able to realise your potential and you're watching other guys who've done it or who're consistently doing it. The way they go about doing their stuff and the way they train - physically and mentally - and the amount of time they invest in their cricket careers is going to make the difference. These guys who're successful... we as cricketers who want to be destined to be great need to try to emulate. For the younger ones in our team, it's a matter of changing training habits and being more focused on what you want to do and what you want to achieve. And put in more into your game. I'm not saying the guys haven't done it - they've done it. We, as individuals, see how guys work hard and the results don't reflect. Sometimes we need to do the extra, and that's something we've spoken about with this bunch of guys we have. But these guys are really, really putting in hard work behind the scenes at the end of the day. Wait and see and the results will show. But have patience and they're doing what you need to succeed at the international level.

How crucial was the last series win against Afghanistan because it came after a very long time? And what has been holding WI back in this format especially? Where do you need to improve?

In terms of what is holding Windies back, I will not get into that. That’s in the past. What is important is that we come with a clear mission and plan on how to approach 50-over cricket. We need to be clear on how to play the game and we need to get guys who are responsible and accountable for those things. It’s a process that we are going through. The results might not show straight away. Yes, we won 3-0 against Afghanistan. We are coming up against better opponents. There are things we are working on internally and hopefully, the results will take effect in time to come. It’s not going to happen overnight obviously, but we are willing to work.

Advertisement

Is the win against Afghanistan (in ODIs) a monkey off the back?

Winning is always good. You want to create a winning culture. You want to create that environment where you want to win cricket games. We want to continue on that track. There are processes you need to follow for that.

There are 7 or 8 West Indian players who will go under the hammer in the IPL auctions. Going into the T20 WC, will all these players getting to play in the IPL help in preparation for the big event?

Every time you get to play any sort of cricket, you do your best. You perform and get paid to do what is important at that point of time. Getting selected in the IPL is out of your control. What’s in your control is to go out and perform. Yes, playing in the IPL augurs well financially and experience-wise, but it is not something which should be at the forefront of your minds in order to succeed. You should have the will power to do well every time you get a chance to play.

Do your skill sets (West Indian players) improve substantially in the IPL?

You learn a lot. You have the best players playing in the IPL. There’s no doubt about it. Some of the greatest coaches are there too. In terms of learning and adapting to different situations, it is a huge benefit. But it can only happen when you are there. You can end up being there to get that sort of knowledge only if your performances outside of the IPL are at a certain level.

As an outsider, is it right to say that there is lots of talent in the West Indies but it’s possibly the lack of a proper system that leads to talent not living up to the potential? Would that be a fair comment? Is that beginning to change now?

It’s a touchy one for me (to answer). Talent is there. It’s just a matter of us harnessing the talent. So we have to find a way to do it. And find a way to make our talent into realisation in terms of runs and wickets and performances on the cricket field. So, it’s going to be a collective effort...not only from us players, from the team management but the guys in the offices back home as well and I’m sure there are lots of other people backing the talent and backing us to do well. So, we are going to come together and we hopefully put things together.

Dwayne Bravo has come out of T20 retirement. Talk to us about the role you had in his return and how would that help the team in World T20?

Obviously, it’s great news for us. As players, happy to have Bravo coming back into the fold and he has categorically stated that it’s for T20 cricket. Tomorrow we have an important game and ODI series coming up, which is more important right now than World T20. The India T20 series is over. I’m happy as captain that a guy of that calibre is available for selection. Players in the dressing room are happy as well. But as we speak right now, we are more focused on the job at hand which is that 50-over game tomorrow.