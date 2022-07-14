3 notable absentees from India's squad for the West Indies T20Is

India have announced their squad for the T20I series against the West Indies to be played later this month.

The selectors have made several interesting calls for the assignment, which will be one among the many series the Men in Blue play in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. Apart from a recall for veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul have been named, subject to fitness.

India's squad for the West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

However, a few key players were missing from the contingent. Here are three notable absentees from India's squad for the West Indies T20Is.

#3 Umran Malik

Fresh on the heels of a successful Indian Premier League campaign with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Umran Malik was fast-tracked into the national squad and made his debut against Ireland recently. However, the express pacer seems a touch raw for the international level and appears to need some time to hone his skills before he can be considered for important tournaments.

Malik was expected to be a potent force in Australia, where this year's T20 World Cup will be held. But with only two wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 12.44, he couldn't grab the few chances he was afforded. The 22-year-old will definitely be part of the team's future plans, but it could be a while before he becomes a regular.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

After a dip in form for a couple of years since the 2019 World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal has found his bearings once again to establish himself as India's first-choice spinner in white-ball cricket. He ended this year's Indian Premier League with the Purple Cap and followed it up with excellent performances against South Africa, Ireland and England.

Chahal is confirmed to be on the plane to Australia, and although the selectors are yet to release an official word on the matter, it's safe to say that he has been rested and has not been dropped. In the leg-spinner's absence, Kuldeep and Ashwin will get the opportunity to make a mark.

#1 Virat Kohli

The biggest question on everyone's minds is Virat Kohli's future with the Indian team. The former skipper has produced consistent returns in T20I cricket over the last year, but his dwindling form in other tournaments and constant doubts over his place in the side have greatly soiled his reputation.

Reports have suggested that Kohli asked to be rested for the West Indies T20Is. He isn't part of the ODI squad either and even missed the first ODI against England with a niggle. Given the circumstances surrounding his form and the selectors' complete unwillingness to explain their decisions, speculation will be rife in the near future.

Most of all, is Kohli part of India's best T20I playing XI? That's certainly up for debate, and unless he plays regular cricket, it'll be impossible to tell.

