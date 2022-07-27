IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Having claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead, Team India will be keen to whitewash West Indies when the teams meet in the third one-dayer in Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27). Both the matches in the series so far have been closely contested. However, the Men in Blue have managed to inch ahead in the end.

In the second game, West Indies seemed to have their noses ahead for the most part. However, India hung in there and eventually emerged victors to clinch the series with one game in hand. Axar Patel was brilliant at the death, clobbering an unbeaten 64 in 35 balls. His success as a batter is good news for India considering Ravindra Jadeja’s recent injury woes.

Under pressure over his place in the team, Shreyas Iyer has also done well, coming up with two nicely compiled fifties. Shubman Gill has been sublime at the top although the player himself has admitted that he is angry at throwing his wicket away.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, skipper Shikhar Dhawan said:

“We would like to post a good score. The best thing is everything is performing, nice to see that.”

The Men in Blue have made one change to their playing XI as Prasidh Krishna comes in for Avesh Khan.

For West Indies, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Keacy Carty find a place in the playing XI.

IND vs WI - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.

Today's IND vs WI match player list

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Keacy Carty.

IND vs WI - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nigel Duguid, Joel Wilson

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer

Match Referee: Richie Richardson

