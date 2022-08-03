IND vs WI 2022: "I still think that he is best suited at No.4" - Saba Karim wants Suryakumar Yadav to feature in the middle-order despite heroics in the third T20I

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim feels that Suryakumar Yadav's best position in the batting order is No.4. The 31-year-old is batting at the top of the order in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies and scored a match-winning fifty in the third T20I at St.Kitts yesterday (August 2).

Several have been skeptical of the recent move by Team India, who believe that the management is going overboard with their experimentation. Suryakumar Yadav is among a select few to have cemented a place in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad on the back of consistent performances over the last few months.

BCCI @BCCI off !



set the stage on fire & bagged the Player of the Match award as



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-3RDT20I off @surya_14kumar set the stage on fire& bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia win the third #WIvIND T20I to take 2-1 lead in the series.Scorecard 7⃣6⃣ off 4⃣4⃣! 👍 👍@surya_14kumar set the stage on fire 🔥 🔥 & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia win the third #WIvIND T20I to take 2-1 lead in the series. 👏 👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/WIvIND-3RDT20I https://t.co/gIM7E2VbKU

Noting that No.4 is a crucial batting position, especially in ICC events, Saba Karim said on India News Sports:

"I still think that he is best suited at No.4, especially against a top-quality bowling attack. No.4 is a very important batting position in ICC events, you need a player like Suryakumar there. He is equally proficient against pacers and spinners and scores at a healthy strike rate."

The Mumbai-born player, who has opened in T20 cricket in the Indian Premier league (IPL), was adjudged player of the match for his 44-ball 76 run knock in the third T20I. The right-handed batter made amends for his failures in the first two matches by plotting the chase to perfection and giving India a 2-1 lead in the series.

"He will keep the scoreboard ticking" - Reetinder Singh Sodhi on Suryakumar Yadav

Leading into the World Cup, the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter notched his maiden T20I hundred and scored at an exceptional strike rate with his wide array of strokes. He has mastered the art of batting in the shortest format after boasting a strike rate of 175.61 and a healthy average of 38.12 in his short career so far.

BCCI @BCCI



Heartwarming gesture



appreciates the support of the fans after



#WIvIND Match-winning knockHeartwarming gesture @surya_14kumar appreciates the support of the fans after #TeamIndia 's win in the third T20I! Match-winning knock 👏Heartwarming gesture ☺️@surya_14kumar appreciates the support of the fans after #TeamIndia's win in the third T20I! 👍 👍#WIvIND https://t.co/LYj9tNBVJH

Terming the flamboyant batter as the perfect candidate to have in the middle order, former Indian player Reetinder Sodhi said during the same interaction:

"He is an exceptional player, he has proven himself at the International level. He is brilliant in the middle-order, he knows how to run the game, he knows how to rotate strike as well as score boundaries at regular intervals. He will keep the scoreboard ticking."

The Men in Blue, who now have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, will face the West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday (August 6).

Should India persist with Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order or revert him back to his original position? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far