IND vs WI 2022: Weather update in Trinidad for match hours on July 27

Trinidad will host the final ODI of the India vs West Indies series on Wednesday, July 27. The Men in Blue have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Having secured the series, India will look to experiment a bit in the dead rubber at the Queen's Park Oval.

On the other hand, West Indies will look to end the series on a high and give the home fans something to cheer about. The Caribbean outfit lost first two games despite having the upper hand in the contests at one point. Captain Nicholas Pooran will hope for a better showing from his players in crunch situations.

Shedding some light on the weather predictions for the game, which is scheduled to start at 9:30AM local time in Trinidad. As per Accuweather, the skies will remain cloudy for most of the day with rainfall expected from 3:00PM onwards.

The chances of rainfall are very high from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. It should not be a surprise if the rain Gods interrupt the proceedings during the second innings at the Queen's Park Oval.

5 ODIs in Trinidad have been abandoned due to rain in the past

The Queen's Park Oval has played host to 72 ODI matches so far (Image: Getty)

Fans should note that Trinidad has hosted 72 ODIs before today's match, and out of them, five have ended with no result. When India toured the West Indies in 2017, one of the ODIs at this venue was abandoned due to rain.

The last six ODIs on this ground have produced a winner, though, and fans will hope they witness another cracker of a contest between India and West Indies.

Will India complete a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies? Share your views in the comments box below.

