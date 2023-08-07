IND vs WI 2023: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans in 2nd T20I

West Indies (WI) survived a major scare against India in the second T20I to eventually win the game by two wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series in Guyana on Sunday.

The visitors' batting was almost a deja vu of the first T20I, where apart from Tilak Varma, others failed to impress. The chase seemed to be heading one way till Nicholas Pooran was there at the crease, but there were ebbs and flows after his wicket which made the game interesting.

Eventually, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph showed how crucial batting depth is as they ensured WI won the game with seven balls to spare. India will definitely look back at the second T20I as another missed opportunity to open their account in the wins column in the series.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the second T20I that grabbed the attention of the fans:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav's run-out

Shubman Gill's dismissal for a scratchy 7(9) saw Suryakumar Yadav walk out to bat. Having had a torrid ODI series, it was time for the No.1 ranked T20I batter to unleash himself on the opposition in arguably his best format.

But that wasn't to be as Kyle Mayers, for the second time in the series, affected a runout that had a huge bearing on the game. Ishan Kishan nudged the delivery towards the leg side and called for a dicey single.

Mayers got to the ball quickly and had a direct hit that saw Suryakumar short of the crease. SKY had to depart for just 1(3) as even a full-length dive couldn't save him. He could have possibly taken India to a competitive total had he got into his groove

#2 Hardik Pandya's double-wicket start

Indian captain Hardik Pandya has backed himself to take the new ball and that worked wonders during the second T20I. A sensational catch from Suryakumar Yadav at covers saw Hardik dismiss Brandon King on the very first ball of the chase.

SKY held onto the catch brilliantly as it was pretty low and was traveling, having been timed really well by King. Johnson Charles also soon followed suit as India had gotten off to a dream start with WI at 2/2. Things could have been even better had Nicholas Pooran's LBW decision off Arshdeep Singh's bowling not been overturned.

#1 Hardik not giving Chahal 18th over

Nicholas Pooran paced his innings expertly and put WI so far ahead in the chase that even when he was dismissed, they just needed 27 runs off the final six overs. However, what followed was an almighty batting collapse wherein from 126/4, the hosts stumbled to 129/8.

Yuzvendra Chahal's 16th over proved to be a game-changer as he conceded just two runs and picked up wickets of Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer, adding to the damage already caused by Romario Shepherd being run out.

With 21 needed off 18 balls, it seemed all but certain that Chahal would complete his fourth over straightaway. However, Hardik Pandya made a rather baffling call of holding his wicket-taker back and letting Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar bowl the next two overs. The move proved to be costly as Hosein and Joseph took their chance and got WI over the line comfortably.