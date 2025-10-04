IND vs WI 2025, 1st Test: India Player Ratings as Jadeja all-round show fires hosts to commanding win

India thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill and Co. got the job done well inside three days to give themselves some much-needed World Test Championship points.

Ad

India declared overnight, and the Windies were never really in the hunt to even survive the day's play. They folded for 146 as they batted the least overs in a Test against India in their history, giving the hosts a mammoth win.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the first Test against the West Indies.

IND vs WI 2025, 1st Test: Jurel, Rahul & Jadeja smash centuries

England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 6/10

Ad

Trending

Jaiswal started slowly, and although he cut loose against the West Indies spinners and seemed to get into rhythm, an ill-advised cut brought about his downfall against Jayden Seales. The left-hander has fallen victim to that shot quite a few times in the recent past. He was good on the field.

KL Rahul: 8.5/10

Rahul was class personified as he notched up his first home Test century since 2016. He was assured in defense and put away anything in his zone, marrying his unmatched poise with consistency.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan: 3/10

Sai Sudharsan was the only Indian batter who outright failed in Ahmedabad. He looked nervy at the crease, playing several fullish deliveries on the backfoot before trying to heave one off Roston Chase to be trapped in front. The young left-hander needs to have a good second Test.

Shubman Gill: 7.5/10

Gill was composed in the middle and made a calm half-century, but a poor choice of shot led to his dismissal. He didn't have much of note to do with his captaincy.

Ad

Dhruv Jurel: 9/10

Jurel had a productive outing as he notched up his maiden Test century in stylish fashion. The keeper-batter was also excellent behind the stumps, impressing with his technique in both facets. He made the most of his opportunity.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9.5/10

Jadeja's brilliant Test run in 2025 continued as he helped himself to yet another century. The southpaw was severe on the West Indian spinners and carefully negotiated anything that pitched in the rough. He even picked up four wickets in the second innings.

Ad

Washington Sundar: 8/10

Sundar didn't have much to do, helping himself to a wicket in each innings and remaining unbeaten on nine.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: 7/10

Like Sundar, Nitish had an understated outing. He wasn't required with the bat and didn't pick up a wicket in the four overs he bowled. The athletic all-rounder grabbed a sensational diving catch.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7.5/10

Kuldeep wasn't at his best, with his slow speeds proving slightly easier to counter than expected in Ahmedabad. However, he still produced some moments of sheer magic, fashioning a couple of incredible bowled dismissals. The left-arm wrist-spinner finished with four scalps in the match.

Ad

Mohammed Siraj: 9/10

Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he recorded more than five scalps in a home Test for the first time. Getting the ball to move in both directions off the seam and using yorkers when necessary, the ace fast bowler made notable contributions in both innings.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7/10

Bumrah wasn't at his best, but he did his job. He finished with three wickets in the 20 overs he bowled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news