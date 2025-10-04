IND vs WI 2025: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in the 1st India vs West Indies Test ft. Mohammed Siraj

India secured a statement win over the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. Shubman Gill and Co. came out on top by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

India had a number of notable performers in the contest, which concluded inside three days. In both the bowling and the batting departments, most players enjoyed productive outings in Ahmedabad. In fact, even on the field, the hosts displayed a great deal of athleticism and safe catching.

On that note, here are two players who starred and one who flopped in the first Test between India and the West Indies.

#3 Star - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, who was the star of the show during the India vs England Test series, continued his form into the West Indies rubber after a good spell on the sidelines. The fast bowler picked up more than five wickets in a home Test for the first time in his career.

Siraj returned seven scalps in the match, with his four-fer in the first innings ensuring that India got a firm foothold over the contest. He used the wobble seam to great effect and got the ball to nip around in both directions, at a venue he knows well after playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

#2 Flop - Sai Sudharsan

Another Gujarat Titan couldn't make an impression in Ahmedabad. Sai Sudharsan, batting at No. 3, managed just seven runs before missing an attempted pull off Roston Chase.

Sai Sudharsan was in excellent form in the red-ball matches against Australia A, but he appeared a touch nervy at the crease. He hung back to a few fullish balls, and one that spun heavily from the rough seemed to unsettle him slightly. Eventually, the left-hander tried to heave one from Chase that skidded on to catch him in front.

Sai Sudharsan would be upset at missing out on conditions that were conducive for batting.

#1 Star - Dhruv Jurel

India's stand-in wicket-keeper proved that he has the caliber to bat as a specialist in the middle order in Ahmedabad. Dhruv Jurel stroked his way to his maiden Test hundred in stylish and compact fashion, making sure that the hosts didn't feel the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant.

Jurel was assured in defense against both pace and spin. He found small gaps between fielders on both sides of the wicket, finding the boundary 15 times and clearing it thrice during his 210-ball knock.

Jurel was also impressive with his glovework, moving well laterally and having safe hands. India will do well to give him a more central role in the Test team going forward, even when Pant returns.

