Team India keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel notched up his maiden Test hundred in the ongoing match against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. Coming into bat at No. 5, the right-handed batter scored 125 off 210 balls. He struck 15 fours and three sixes in his sublime knock before being dismissed by debutant left-arm spinner Khary Pierre.

Just like the opening day, India dominated Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad. Resuming their first innings on 121-2, in response to West Indies' 162, they went to stumps at 448-5. Apart from Jurel, KL Rahul (100) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) also struck hundreds. Jurel and Jadeja featured in an impressive fifth-wicket stand of 206.

By virtue of reaching three-figures, Jurel became the sixth Indian keeper-batter (designated) to score a Test ton against West Indies. Take a look at the full list.

#1 Vijay Manjrekar - 118 in Kingston (1953)

Vijay Manjrekar scored 118 at Sabina Park in Jamaica in the fifth Test of the five-match series against West Indies. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first in the Test. They scored 312 as Polly Umrigar contributed 117, while Pankaj Roy scored 85 and Manjrekar 43.

West Indies responded with a mammoth 576. Manjrekar played a vital role in ensuring that the Test match ended in a draw. Batting at No. 3 in the second innings, he added 237 runs for the second wicket with Roy (150). Manjrekar's terrific innings ended when he was caught by Everton Weekes off Gerry Gomez.

#2 Farokh Engineer - 109 in Chennai (1967)

Legendary former India keeper-batter Farokh Engineer notched up 109 against West Indies at Chepauk in Chennai in the third Test of the three-match series. After India elected to bat first on winning the toss, Engineer opened the innings with Dilip Sardesai (28) and added 129. The stylish batter hit 18 fours in his 155-minute knock before being caught by Rohan Kanhai off Garry Sobers' bowling.

Team India put up 404 on the board in their first innings as Chandu Borde also contributed a fine knock of 125. The Test, however, ended in a draw as West Indies responded with 406. Engineer chipped in with 24 in the second innings. Chasing 322 for victory, the Windies finished on 270-7.

#3 Ajay Ratra - 115* in Antigua (2002)

Former India keeper-batter Ajay Ratra was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 115 in the Antigua Test against West Indies played back in May 2002. West Indies won the toss and bowled first in the fourth Test of the five-match series. India declared at 513-9 and Ratra, batting at No. 8, scored 115* off 284 balls. His 369-minute knock featured 12 fours.

Ratra added 217 runs for the seventh wicket with VVS Laxman (130). Earlier, Wasim Jaffer scored 86 while Rahul Dravid contributed 91. The high-scoring match ended in a draw as the Windies replied with 629-9 declared. Ratra ended up playing only six Test matches in which he scored 163 runs.

#4 MS Dhoni - 144 in Kolkata (2011)

Former India captain MS Dhoni scored 144 against West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2011 in the second Test of the three-match series. Batting first after winning the toss, India put up a massive total of 631-7 declared on the board. Dhoni was among the three centurions in India's first innings - Laxman (176*) and Dravid (119) being the other two.

Batting at No. 8, Dhoni clobbered 144 off 175 balls, slamming 10 fours and five sixes. He added 224 runs for the seventh wicket with Laxman. The Indian keeper-batter's blazing knock ended when he was caught behind off Kemar Roach. The hosts went on to win the Test by an innings and 15 runs.

#5 Wriddhiman Saha - 104 in Gros Islet (2016)

Former India keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha also scored a century against West Indies in Gros Islet in August 2016 in the third Test of the four-match series. Sent into bat, India put up 353 in their first innings as Saha scored 104 and Ravichandran Ashwin 118.

Player Score Balls Venue Year Vijay Manjrekar 118 - Jamaica 1953 Farokh Engineer 109 - Chennai 1967 Ajay Ratra 115* 284 Antigua 2002 MS Dhoni 144 175 Kolkata 2011 Wriddhiman Saha 104 227 Gros Islet 2016 Dhruv Jurel 125 210 Ahmedabad 2025

(List of Test 100s scores by designated Indian keeper-batters against West Indies)

The visitors lost half their side for 126 in the first innings before Saha and Ashwin added 213 for the sixth wicket. Saha struck 13 fours in his 104, which came off 227 balls. The brilliant sixth-wicket stand came to an end when Saha was caught behind off Alzarri Joseph. India went on to win the Test by 237 runs.

#6 Dhruv Jurel - 125 in Ahmedabad (2025)

As mentioned earlier, Jurel has become the sixth Indian keeper-batter to score a Test ton against West Indies. He got a chance in the playing XI because regular stumper Rishabh Pant could not recover from the injury he sustained in England.

Before his century on Friday, Jurel had a highest Test score of 90, which came against England in Ranchi in February 2024. The 24-year-old was named Player of the Match as he also contributed a mature 39* in the second innings in a chase of 192 after India lost some quick wickets.

