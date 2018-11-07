×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs West Indies 2018: Rohit Sharma's record-breaking knock seals series win

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
47   //    07 Nov 2018, 00:49 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Riding on stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma's record-breaking century, India crushed West Indies by 71 runs in the second T20I played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekanta Stadium in Lucknow. It was a dominant performance by the hosts who outplayed the visitors in all departments.

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and decided to field first. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started the innings slowly in the first three overs. They gradually raised the run-rate by taking on the visiting bowlers.

At the end of the first six overs, India were at 49 for no loss. After the Power Play overs, it was a great display of stroke-play by Rohit and Dhawan. The right-hander reached his half-century off just 38 balls.

Dhawan was dismissed for 43 off 41 balls. Both openers added 123 runs for the opening wicket in 14 overs. KL Rahul's unbeaten cameo of 26 from 14 balls added to West Indies' woes. Rohit reached his record breaking 4th T20I century in the last over and remained not out on 111 off 61 balls. The right-handed duo added unbeaten 62 runs for the third wicket. India posted a massive total of 195 for the loss of two wickets.

Chasing 196 runs to win, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals right from the start. Khaleel Ahmed picked up the wickets of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. At the end of six overs, they were at 39/2.

After the Power Play overs came to an end, the Indian bowlers did not allow the West Indies batsmen to score runs easily and piled pressure regularly. West Indies finished with 124/9. Darren Bravo's 23 was the top score for the visitors. India won the match by 71 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. 

Brief Scores: India - 195/2 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 111*, Shikhar Dhawan 43, Fabien Allen 1/33) beat West Indies 124/9 in 20 overs (Darren Bravo 23, Keemo Paul 20, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/12, Jasprit Bumrah 2/20) by 71 runs

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Carlos Brathwaite
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
India vs West Indies 2018: Combined ODI playing XI
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: All records broken by Rohit...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, 1st T20I: Who Said What
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 reasons why West Indies lost the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov
WIN 109/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 110/5 (17.5 ov)
India win by 5 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Today
IND 195/2 (20.0 ov)
WIN 124/9 (20.0 ov)
India win by 71 runs
IND VS WIN live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us