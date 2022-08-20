IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will look to seal the three-match series when they face Zimbabwe in the second one-dayer at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20). The Men in Blue were completely dominant over the hosts in the opening match as they registered a thumping 10-wicket triumph.

Pacer Deepak Chahar made a successful return to international cricket from injury, claiming three wickets at the top to put Zimbabwe on the backfoot. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna then chipped in with three wickets each as Zimbabwe crumbled to 189 all out in 40.3 overs.

India eased to the target of 190 as Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill registered unbeaten 80s. The duo had a terrific tour of the West Indies and continued their great run with the willow in the first ODI against Zimbabwe as well. The flip side of their big partnership was that skipper KL Rahul did not get to bat. India need him to get some runs under his belt before the Asia Cup.

Today's IND vs ZIM toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Opening up about the decision, skipper KL Rahul said:

“Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there's something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets.”

India have made one change to their playing XI. Deepak Chahar misses out and Shardul Thakur comes in.

Zimbabwe have made two changes. Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga have been picked in the playing XI. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava are out.

IND vs ZIM - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

Today's IND vs ZIM match player list

India squad: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Zimbabwe squad: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga.

IND vs ZIM - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Iknow Chabi

TV umpire: Langton Rusere

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

