3 reasons why KL Rahul shouldn't open for India against Zimbabwe

Reports have suggested that the returning KL Rahul will partner Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order for India in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which will commence tomorrow.

Rahul, who was initially not named in the squad, cleared fitness tests to take over the captaincy from Dhawan in a move that has been criticized by fans and experts. The Indian skipper for the series has suffered from a plethora of fitness concerns of late, having missed most of the team's assignments in 2022.

Here are three reasons why Rahul shouldn't open the batting for India in the Zimbabwe ODIs.

#3 Shubman Gill is a capable alternative

With Rahul presumably opening the batting, Shubman Gill is slated to come in at No. 3 in the absence of names like Virat Kohli. The youngster is certainly capable of playing in the middle order, but he has opened the batting for India in his international career so far and even did well in the position in the previous series against the West Indies.

Notching up notable contributions in all three games, Gill got off to starts in the first two encounters before falling two runs short of a maiden international century in the third ODI. Games on the trot have been tough to come by for the 22-year-old, who shouldn't be moved around the order too much at this stage of his career.

Gill and Dhawan forged a capable partnership only weeks ago, and breaking it up for Rahul doesn't make much sense.

#2 KL Rahul has done well in the middle order for India

In the 10 innings KL Rahul has played at No. 5 for India in ODIs, he has amassed 453 runs at an average of 56.63 and a strike rate of 113.82. Both metrics are higher than at any other position including opening, in which his strike rate falls to a poor 80.58. Even at No. 4, the 30-year-old averages 41.8 and strikes at 84.27.

Rahul has the potential to be India's best middle-order batter on current form. Suryakumar Yadav hasn't quite grabbed his opportunities in ODIs, while Shreyas Iyer's short-ball woes are slowly pushing him out of the side. Others, like Sanju Samson, haven't played many games in the format for India and are still raw at the international level.

It's arguable that Rahul's best position is at No. 5, which is where he is expected to bat once India's full-time captain returns to his rightful place at the top of the order. Speaking of which...

#1 Rohit Sharma will partner Shikhar Dhawan in India's full-strength side

India clearly have faith in Shikhar Dhawan to keep his performances up until the 2023 World Cup. The selectors have consistently picked him in the ODI squad and have even handed him the reins of the side on a couple of occasions. He and Rohit Sharma have formed a highly successful right-left combination over the last decade.

As India build towards the World Cup, it's fairly clear that Rahul isn't going to be considered a first-choice opener. He will be slotted into the middle order, and once Rohit returns, he isn't expected to be anywhere near the top. Given these constraints, why shouldn't he try to get better at the role he's going to perform for India in cricket's most important tournament?

The Men in Blue are likely to play around 30 ODIs in the lead-up to the World Cup, and will need to reprise roles as clearly as possible during those matches. Playing Rahul as an opener could prove to be counterproductive.

