IND vs ZIM 2022: “Even the base price of Indian players for the IPL is more ₹8.5 lakh” – Ravichandran Ashwin explains why Zimbabwe need to taste success again 

Seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that it is crucial for Zimbabwe to do well for cricket in the country to flourish. Referring to an article, he pointed out that the prize money of Zimbabwe’s T20 league is merely ₹8.50 lakh, which is a lot lesser than the base price of an Indian player in the IPL.

KL Rahul-led Team India are currently in Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series. The visitors thumped the hosts by 10 wickets in the first match.

Discussing the pay disparity between India and Zimbabwe, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“Read an amazing article on the world cricket scenario. It says that wherever there is more money, employment opportunities are better and there are better chances of players flourishing. For example, India has sent a 15-member squad to Zimbabwe. Washington Sundar got injured and Shahbaz Ahmed has been sent as a last-minute replacement."

Ashwin elaborated on how an Indian player earns more than the prize money allotted for the entire Zimbabwe T20 league. He explained:

“Shahbaz Ahmed is sitting on a good contract at RCB. I don’t know his exact salary details, but he must be definitely earning in crores. On the other hand, the entire prize money of Zimbabwe’s T20 league, which is called the National Premier League (NPL) is $10,000 (₹8.50 lakh). Even the base price of Indian players for the IPL is more ₹8.5 lakh."

The veteran off-spinner asserted that, after a tough phase, things are looking up for Zimbabwe. He, however, added that their players will have to come up with some solid performances. Ashwin said:

“At one point in time, Zimbabwe were unable to pay salaries to their players. But after the new administration took over, they cleared past dues. There has been some kind of resurgence in Zimbabwe cricket. So, if Zimbabwe does well in this series, they will get accolades, and it will be good for their cricket.”

Zimbabwe struggled against India in the second ODI as well. Sent into bat, they were dismissed for 161 in 38.1 overs.

“Women’s cricket is on the rise” - Ravichandran Ashwin on women’s IPL

During the discussion, Ashwin also expressed happiness about the women’s IPL, which is scheduled to start next year. Praising the India women’s team for their consistent performances, he commented:

“Women’s cricket is on the rise. They won silver in the Commonwealth Games and have also finished in top four in many ICC events. Mithali Raj expressing desire to play in WIPL is a welcome sign.”

India women looked set to win gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. However, they suffered a batting collapse against Australia women in the final and had to settle for silver.

