IND W vs ENG W Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 match

India Women will take on England Women in match number 20 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. The Women in Blue have registered two wins and two losses from four matches. England have won three, while their previous match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain.

With consecutive losses to South Africa and Australia, Team India's chances of making it to the semifinals of the 2025 Women's World Cup have suffered a setback. They are still in the hunt, but their performance so far will not inspired much confidence among fans and well-wishers.

Smriti Mandhana got some runs in the last match, but Pratika Rawal's 75 came at a strike rate of under 80. The rest of the batters, barring Richa Ghosh have continued to struggle. Bowling is also a massive concern for the Women in Blue. Australia chased down a record target of 331 with an over to spare.

India W vs England W head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women and England Women have met 79 times in ODIs. England have a 41-36 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Two matches have ended in no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two nations in ODIs

Matches Played: 79

Matches won by India: 36

Matches won by England: 41

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 2

IND W vs ENG W head-to-head record in World Cup

India and England have met 12 times in the Women's World Cup, with a latter having a significant 8-4 lead in the head-to-head numbers. When the two sides clashed in 2022 in Mount Maunganui, England beat India by four wickets.

Matches Played: 12

Matches won by India: 4

Matches won by England: 8

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India Women vs England Women ODIs

India Women have won four of the last five ODI matches played against England Women. They won the three-match away series 2-1 in July this year.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India Women and England Women

India W (318/5) beat England W (305) by 13 runs, Jul 22, 2025

England W (116/2) beat India W (143/8) by 8 wickets [DLS method], Jul 19, 2025

India W (262/6) beat England W (258/6) by 4 wickets, Jul 16, 2025

India W (169) beat England W (153) by 16 runs, Sep 24, 2022

India W (333/5) beat England W (245) by 88 runs, Sep 21, 2022

