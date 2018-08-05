Independence day celebrations might wreck Kashmir's only proper cricket Stadium

** Views of the author, not Sportskeeda **

View of Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium

As the independence day is approaching, Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar is feared to get wrecked for one more time owing to the celebrations planned to take place there.

The lone standard cricket stadium in the state which is home for all cricketing activities has always been a victim of political rallies and other governmental functions. These events on and off irk the development of cricket in the state.

The stadium was recently configured by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association by preparing turf-wickets to ensure cricket takes shape in the state.

Everything was set as practice games are already in progress but the independence day celebrations may put everything on pause.

"We were so jubilant by seeing the stadium ready for cricket few months before the domestic schedule unlike previous year's. But the news of Stadium to be used for independence day celebrations has again disappointed us," a senior cricketer told us.

According to latest domestic fixtures announced by BCCI, this year season will kickstart from September, which is more worrisome for cricketers of J&K,

"This year domestic season is going to begin from September, so we need to prepare, which is impossible if Stadium gets irked," he added.

Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium has been a victim of these political rallies previously as well, due to which J&K had no home venues from last few years,

"From last few seasons, we had no home fixtures as the stadium was vandalized by similar kind of function last time as well. This year we were hoping that we will have a home venue but if celebrations took place here, it would again be disrupted," another senior cricketer revealed.

JKCA had made several efforts to shift the event to some other place but the administration refused,

"We tried level best to convince the authorities to shift the venue but it all went in vain as they refused," a source in JKCA said.

JKCA had sent an invitation to few states for an interstate tournament which too may get canceled,

"We were planning to organize an interstate tournament before the start of the domestic season but that too will probably get canceled now," he added.

Political commentator and cricket enthusiast, Gowhar Geelani also expressed concern over the matter,

"Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium should be renamed as Kashmir's Political Theatre for no cricket tournaments or sporting events are held here. There are only political rallies held under fortified security arrangements. Each time the stadium is vandalized!," He wrote on his official Twitter account.

