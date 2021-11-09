India A U19 vs India D U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

India A U19 will take on India D U19 in the Men’s U19 Challengers Trophy at the Gujarat College Ground on November 10.

India A U19 have won two of their four matches so far in the tournament. India B U19 handed them a 43-run defeat in their first match. Thereafter, the side posted two wins against India E and India C respectively.

In their previous match against India F U19, they went down by 7 wickets. Ayaz Khan ( 54-ball 50) and Ahaan Poddar (68-ball 51) were their top-scorers as they registered a 233-run total batting first. Ravi Kumar and Garv Sangwan chipped in with one wicket each but India F U19 made light work of the target.

India D U19, on the other hand, have won all their matches so far in the tournament. They started off with impressive wins over India C and India B before coming up with a narrow victory over India F.

In their previous encounter against the India E U19 side, they registered a 6-wicket victory. Vivek Kumar (4/39) and Dhanush Gowda (2/30) were their top wicket-takers as they restricted the opponents to a 248-run total. Skipper S K Rasheed (130-ball 119) and KS Tambe (120-ball 97) were clinical with the bat as their side chased down the target successfully.

India A U19 vs India D U19 Match Details

Match: India A U19 vs India D U19, Men’s U19 Challengers Trophy

Date & Time: 10th November 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground ‘A’, Ahemdabad

India A U19 vs India D U19 Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature on the matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 33 degrees Celsius.

India A U19 vs India D U19 Pitch Report

The surface at the Gujarat College Ground is expected to assist the batters. The batters need to settle in before trying to accelerate. Bowlers need to be accurate with their lines and lengths to keep the run rate under control. Consistent and timely breakthroughs are key on this surface.

India A U19 vs India D U19 Probable XIs

India A U19

Harsh Desai, Aarya Desai, Ayaz Khan, Abhishek Porel (c & wk), Ahaan Poddar, Rohan Hazarika, Manav Parakh, A G Chouhan, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Harshdeep Singh

India D U19

SS Dhas, Shubham Kushwah, SK Rathod (c), KS Tambe, Varun Nayanar (wk), Chinmay NA, Vivek Kumar, M Deepak, Dhanush Gowda, Ankur, Shashank M

India A U19 vs India D U19 Match Prediction

India A U19 and India D U19 both are equally strong teams on paper but India D have been playing a better brand of cricket lately. India D U19 are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

