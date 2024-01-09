India A vs England Lions Warm-Up Game 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and details

India A and England Lions will clash against each other in a three-match unofficial Test series, starting on January 17, Wednesday. Before that, both sides will lock horns in a two-day practice match on January 12 and 13 at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad.

India A will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was named as the backup opener in India’s recently concluded two-match Test series in South Africa. Sai Sudharsan, who notched two fifty-plus ODI scores in South Africa will be a part of the top-order.

Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, and Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be a part of the middle order. Pradosh, Tamil Nadu's leading run-scorer in the Ranji season 2022-23, is one of the players to keep an eye on.

KS Bharat will look after the keeping duties with Dhruv Jurel named as his backup. Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Akash Deep will form the bowling line-up in the India A squad.

Suthar, the Rajasthan spinner, had a decent run in the previous Ranji Trophy season bagging 39 wickets, and impressed everyone in the Emerging Asia Cup in July 2023. Pulkit is the second spin bowling option. Saini, Kaverappa, Akash, and Deshpande will be a part of the pace battery.

For England, Alex Hales and Keaton Jennings will be a part of the opening set-up for the England Lions. Uncapped Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon will be leading the squad in the warm-up and three-match unofficial Test series.

Off-spinner Jack Carson and left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson will form the spin attack with Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, and Matt Fisher as part of the pace battery.

India A vs England Lions Warm-Up Game 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

January 12 to 13 - India A vs England Lions, Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B', Ahmedabad, 10:00 AM

India A vs England Lions Warm-Up Game 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official announcement about the live streaming and broadcast of the warm-up game for fans in India.

India A vs England Lions Warm-Up Game 2024: Squads

India A

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Akash Deep

England Lions

Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Josh Bohannon (c), Keaton Jennings, James Coles, Kasey Aldridge, Oliver Price, Thomas Lawes, James Rew (wk), Ollie Robinson (wk), Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Jack Carson, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Potts

