India A Women vs England A Women, 1st T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

India A Women are all set to host England A Women for a three-match T20 series, starting from Wednesday, November 29. The opening game of the series will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India’s selection committee has announced a strong 16-member squad to face the England A Women. Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. Assam wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry will be the deputy to Mani in the series. Shreyanka Patil, who impressed in the Women’s Premier League and the Women’s Caribbean Premier League, is a part of the squad.

Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Anusha Bareddy are the players to look forward to in the India A Women squad and will look to start the series on a winning note.

England A Women named a 21-player squad ahead of the series. The players trained in Oman before the 15 players flew to India to face the India A Women side. The likes of Freya Kemp, Hollie Armitage, and Charlie Dean have good experience under their belt. They will play a key role for the England A Women in the T20 series.

India A Women vs England A Women Match Details

Match: India A Women vs England A Women, 1st T20, England A Women tour of India 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India A Women vs England A Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium looks a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and they can hit through the line right from ball one. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair here.

India A Women vs England A Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai on Wednesday is expected to hover between 24 to 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

India A Women vs England A Women Probable Xl

India A Women

Gongadi Trisha, Jintimani Kalita, Disha Kasat, Uma Chetry (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Minnu Mani (c), Bareddy Anusha, Kashvee Gautam, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya,

England A Women

Mady Villiers, Rhianna Southby (wk), Hollie Armitage, Freya Kemp, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Charlie Dean, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Mahika Gaur

India A Women vs England A Women Prediction

The first game of the T20 series between the India A Women and the England A Women will be played on Wednesday. Both sides have got some exciting players on their side and expect a close-fought contest in Mumbai.

England A Women looks like a settled unit and expect them to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: England A Women to win this contest.

India A Women vs England A Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema

