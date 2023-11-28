India A Women vs England A Women T20 Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

India A Women are all set to host England A Women for the three-match T20 series before the senior teams lock horns in a three-match T20I series and one-off Test.

The ‘A’ team series is all set to start on Wednesday (November 29), with Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai selected as the venue to host all three games.

India’s women’s national selection committee has picked a strong 16-member squad for the series, with Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani named as skipper of the side.

Mani has been part of four T20Is, scalping five wickets with her best match figures (2/9) coming against Bangladesh in July 2023. Assam keeper-batter, Uma Chetry, who is yet to make her international debut is all set to be the deputy skipper for the series.

Karnataka all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who became the first Indian women’s cricketer to take part in the recently concluded WCPL, is also part of the squad. She represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2023, scalping six wickets and scoring 62 runs from seven matches.

On the other hand, the England selectors have picked a 14-member squad for the series after a training camp in Omam.

India A Women vs England A Women T20 Series: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

1st T20 - November 29, India A Women vs England A Women, 1:30 PM

2nd T20 - December 1, India A Women vs England A Women, 1:30 PM

3rd T20 - December 3, India A Women vs England A Women, 1:30 PM

India A Women vs England A Women T20 Series: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The three-match T20 series between India A Women and England A Women will be live-streamed on JioCinema. Meanwhile, the matches will also be telecasted on Sports18 Network.

India A Women vs England A Women T20 Series: Full Squads

India A

Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Divya Gnanananda, Vrinda Dinesh, Gongadi Trisha, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry (wk), Bareddy Anusha, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani (c), Monica Patel, Prakashika Naik, Rashi Kanojiya

England A

Grace Scrivens, Hollie Armitage, Charlie Dean, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Rhianna Southby (wk), Seren Smale (wk), Freya Kemp, Hannah Baker, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Filer, Mady Villiers, Mahika Gaur.