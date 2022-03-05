India Legends vs Bollywood Kings prediction: Who will win the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 match?

India Legends and Bollywood Kings will lock horns in Match 3 of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 on Sunday, March 6. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match.

The India Legends didn’t get off to a great start in the tournament after World Legends 11 defeated them by 73 runs on Saturday. After being put in to bat first, World Legends 11 racked up a massive score of 139 for three on the board. Their batters attacked the bowlers right from the outset.

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan was the star of the show as he scored an unbeaten 18-ball 48 with the help of five fours and three sixes. Earlier, TM Dilshan and Phil Mustard scored useful knocks. India’s Imtiyaz Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

India Legends, in reply, couldn’t put up much of a fight in their run-chase. They could only score 66 for four in their 10 overs. Jai Prakash Yadav top-scored for them with a 13-ball knock of 22.

Mohammad Azharuddin strained to find his timing as he made 13 runs off 19 balls. Zimbabwe’s Graeme Cremer was exceptional with the ball as he picked up three wickets for just five runs.

The Kings, on the other hand, made a torrid start to their campaign as well. They lost to the Pakistan Legends by 43 runs in their opening game. After electing to bat first, the Pakistan Legends notched a humongous score of 128 for the loss of three wickets in 10 overs.

Imran Nazir was the star of the show as he smashed three fours and six sixes on his way to a 23-ball 57. Taufeeq Umar also scored 24 off 13 and helped Pakistan through to a decent score. Sidhant Mule picked up two wickets for the Kings.

The Kings could only manage 85 for four in their run-chase. Barring Mudasir Bhat, who scored an unbeaten 22-ball 50, none of their batters could step up. Apoorva Lakhia scored 25 off 13 but his knock went in vain.

Will India Legends beat the Bollywood Kings?

Syed Saba Karim

Both India Legends and Bollywood Kings started their journeys with defeats. But the Kings seem to have a more powerful batting unit. The Kings are slight favorites to win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Bollywood Kings to win

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

