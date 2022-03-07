India Legends vs Pakistan Legends prediction: Who will win the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 match?

India Legends and Pakistan Legends will lock horns in Match 6 of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 on Monday, March 7. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match.

India Legends didn’t make a great start to their campaign, losing to World Legends 11 by 73 runs on Saturday. However, they beat Bollywood Kings by two runs in their next outing.

After electing to bat first, India Legends scored 83-2 in their allotted ten overs. Mohammad Azharuddin top-scored for them with a 28-ball knock of 31, laced with three fours. Ajay Sharma also played a handy cameo of 19 runs off seven deliveries.

Shailendra Singh and Sidhant Mule picked up two wickets apiece for the Kings, who were restricted to 81-6. Abhishek Kapur scored an unbeaten 16-ball 33, but his effort went in vain. Imtiyaz Ahmed and Ajay Sharma bagged two wickets apiece for India Legends.

Pakistan Legends, meanwhile, began their campaign with a thumping 43-run win over the Kings. Imran Nazir played a whirlwind knock to take Pakistan over the finish line. However, on Sunday, they lost to World Legends 11 by 15 runs.

After being put in to bat first, World Legends 11 scored 137-1 in their ten overs. TM Dilshan top-scored for them with a 38-ball knock of 78, laced with nine fours and four sixes. Phil Mustard scored 33 runs off 16 deliveries, with five fours and a six.

Abdur Rehman was the only wicket-taker for Pakistan Legends. Mohammad Irfan bowled at a decent economy rate of 9.5. Pakistan Legends stuttered in their run-chase, with most of their batters getting into double digits, but they fell short

Abdur Rehman chipped in with an unbeaten 16-ball knock of 55, laced with two fours and as many as seven sixes, but his efforts went in vain.

Can India Legends beat Pakistan Legends?

ICC Champions Photocall - Pakistan

Pakistan Legends are the stronger of the two teams, on paper. India Legends have looked rusty in the tournament. So Pakistan Legends will go into the game as the favourites.

Prediction: Pakistan Legends to win.

