India Legends vs World Legends XI prediction: Who will win the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 match?

India Legends and World Legends XI will lock horns in Match 1 of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 on Saturday, March 5. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match.

India Legends have some big names in their ranks going into the match. Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan have been included in the squad, but their selection are subject to their fitness. Munaf Patel has been playing all over the world, and is likely to be included.

The pacer was a crucial member of India’s victorious campaign in the 2011 World Cup. He was once regarded as the fastest bowler in Indian cricket. Meanwhile, Ajay Jadeja used to be a powerful striker of the cricket ball, and it remains to be seen how he plays now.

Robin Singh was a brilliant fielder and an excellent batter during his heydays. Sanjay Bangar was a handy all-rounder, and also worked as the batting coach for the men’s team. Venkatesh Prasad was a fiery pacer, and rattled a lot of batters.

World Legends XI, meanwhile, have some good players too. Fareed Ahmed Malik recently took part in Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Ajantha Mendis was a mystery bowler, and was difficult for batters to read him.

Shahriar Nafees played many match-winning knocks for Bangladesh at the top of the order. The left-hander will have Dollar Mahmud and Jupiter Ghosh for company. Nuwan Kulasekara once led the Sri Lankan pace attack, and is an effective bowler.

Elton Chigumbura and Graeme Cremer did well for Zimbabwe over the years. Sharafuddin Ashraf recently played in the T20 World Cup 2021, and will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

Will India Legends beat World Legends XI?

The World Legends will go into the match as the clear favourites, as they have active players in their ranks. They will be up against a team that has players who retired long back.

So it will be interesting to see how the India Legends fare against the World Legends.

Prediction: World Legends XI to win.

