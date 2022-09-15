Legends League Cricket 2022, Special Match, India Maharajas vs World Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Legends League Cricket 2022 will kick off on September 17. Ahead of the tournament, there will be an exhibition match played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on September 16 to mark the 75th year of Independence of India.

The contest will be played between the India Maharajas and the World Giants, where several legends of the game will compete.

The India Maharajas will be led by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan Singh will represent the Maharajas and it will be a treat for the fans to watch these legends play again.

The World Giants, on the other hand, will be led by World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan. Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Dale Steyn will play for the Giants.

It will be a great spectacle when the legends face off at the iconic venue. A cracking contest can thus be expected on Friday.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Match Details:

Match: India Maharajas vs World Giants, Special Match, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time: September 16 2022, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India Maharajas vs World Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is a belter of a track. The new ball comes nicely on to the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket. Heavy rain is predicted on Friday, with temperatures expected to range between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Probable XIs

India Maharajas

Probable XI

Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Parthiv Patel (wk), Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma

World Giants

Probable XI

Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Kevin O Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson

India Maharajas vs World Giants Match Prediction

With both India Maharajas and World Giants having some of the biggest icons of the game in their ranks, a fierce competition is on the cards. However, the World Giants look like a solid and settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: World Giants to win this encounter.

India Maharajas vs World Giants details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee