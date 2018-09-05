Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    05 Sep 2018, 18:00 IST

Image result for india-Pakistan asia cup
After the World Cup and the Champions Trophy, the battle between all the Asian giants is viewed with a lot of interests such that it gains popularity all over the world

Asia Cup is one of the highly rated tournaments to take place ever in the world. After the World Cup and the Champions Trophy, the battle between all the Asian giants is viewed with a lot of interests such that it gains popularity all over the world.

The talk of the town happens to be the India-Pakistan clash as fans from both sides wait in anticipation as this is the only other tournament after ICC events where they get to see the epic rivalry between the two sub-continent powerhouses.

Over the years, Sri Lanka has been the most consistent team but the men in blue have attained glory on most six occasions ever since 1984. However, Pakistan have witnessed success only twice in the history of the tournament.

Going into the tournament, India and Pakistan are the teams to beat as both the squads look strong on the paper. Even in past years, both the nations have produced a plethora of performers who have gone on to create records at the World stage.

We take a ride down the memory lane to form an all-time India-Pakistan Asia Cup XI:

Openers: Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar

Image result for Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar
The duo of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar is perfect for any opening pair in white-ball cricket

The intimidating Indian opening pair was one of the best of their times. The duo of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar is perfect for any opening pair in white-ball cricket.

They tend to complement each other well and have known for many years, it was always easy to read the non-striker’s mind and react without any second thoughts.

Sachin, who played the anchor’s role while Ganguly was the aggressor at the beginning of the innings.

They share a huge camaraderie and display immense respect for each other. Their exploits at the top for India were instrumental in laying foundations for others who followed.

In Asia Cup, Sachin had third-highest 971 runs in his 21 innings while Ganguly mustered 518 runs from his 12 innings in the multi-nation tournament. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time All time XI
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Asia Cup 2018: India's best possible XI
India's Predicted XI for Asia Cup 2018
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
India's best possible starting XI for Asia Cup 2018
An unbeatable current Asia ODI XI
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones that can be achieved by the...
3 magnificent centuries by Virat Kohli in Asia Cup
3 reasons why India are unlikely to win Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup: India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI
