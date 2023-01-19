India Player Ratings from 1st ODI vs New Zealand as sensational Shubman Gill double ton powers Men in Blue to thrilling win

Shubman Gill smashed an incredible double century as Team India edged out New Zealand by 12 runs in the first ODI on Wednesday, January 18 to take the lead in the three-match series.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India were propped up by opener Gill, who hammered 208 in an innings where the next highest score was 34. New Zealand came close thanks to a stunning hundred from Michael Bracewell, but Shardul Thakur trapped the southpaw in front in the final over to seal the win.

Here are India's player ratings from their win over New Zealand in the first ODI.

IND vs NZ 2023: Gill smacks double ton, Siraj shines with 4 for Team India

Rohit Sharma: 5/10

Rohit looked good before throwing away his wicket once again. The Indian really needs to start converting his starts into big scores, and his captaincy towards the end of New Zealand's chase was uninspiring.

Shubman Gill: 10/10

Gill was simply unstoppable in Hyderabad as he broke Ishan Kishan's record to become the youngest to score a double century in ODI cricket. The opener is well on his way to becoming a bonafide great in the format.

Virat Kohli: 2/10

Kohli creamed a trademark cover drive, but he was castled while trying to defend a Mitchell Santner delivery off the back foot. He really should've gotten forward, with the dismissal following a familiar pattern.

Ishan Kishan: 3/10

Kishan couldn't make an impact at No. 4, nicking off in Lockie Ferguson's second spell. The wicket-keeper played 14 balls for his five runs, a far cry from his usual tempo.

Suryakumar Yadav: 6/10

Suryakumar showed great intent and strokeplay while he was at the crease, but he tamely chipped a catch to cover after making 31. SKY needs to produce big scores in ODIs at the earliest.

Hardik Pandya: 4/10

Hardik was one of India's worst performers in the first ODI against New Zealand. He bowled a couple of tight overs under pressure, but was all over the place otherwise as he consistently pitched the ball short and was pounded to all corners of the ground by the Kiwis. With the bat, the all-rounder made a painstaking 28 before being unfairly given out.

Shardul Thakur: 6/10

Thakur struck two telling blows - he first dismissed the aggressive Finn Allen and then trapped Bracewell in front in the last over. His consistency has improved, but it arguably still isn't enough for him to play as the third pacer. The 31-year-old was India's second-most expensive bowler on the night.

Mohammad Shami: 5/10

Shami castled Glenn Phillips with an indipper, but his bowling doesn't have the same bite anymore. He went for 69 runs in his 10-over spell and didn't look too threatening despite the odd edge.

Washington Sundar: 4/10

Sundar had a tough outing in Hyderabad. He played a nervy innings that produced 12 runs before bowling a wicketless seven-over spell that went for 50. The off-spinner challenged the Kiwi batters at times, but didn't have any returns to show for it.

Mohammed Siraj: 9.5/10

Siraj was once again the pick of the Indian bowlers. He scalped four wickets, including a two-wicket over to round off his stellar spell. The hometown hero, who was the only Indian bowler not to get hit for a six, is getting better by the day.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7.5/10

Kuldeep turned in a promising display as well. The New Zealand batters found it difficult to pick him from the hand, resulting in two scalps for the left-arm wrist-spinner. He is surely ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in the pecking order.

