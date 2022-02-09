India Player Ratings for 2nd ODI vs West Indies as hosts seal series with 44-run win

Rohit Sharma's first ODI series as India's full-time white-ball captain continued to go to plan as the hosts clinched a 44-run win in the second ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 9.

With the win, India took an unassailable lead in the three-match series, with the dead rubber scheduled to be held on Friday at the same venue. Here are India's player ratings for the second ODI against West Indies.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Prasidh lights up Ahmedabad

KL Rahul: 7/10

Batting at No. 4, Rahul played a valuable innings that injected momentum into the middle overs but had only himself to blame for a bizarre run-out. It seems like a middle-order role is best suited to the dynamic right-hander.

Rohit Sharma: 7/10

Rohit couldn't fire with the bat as a loose shot outside off saw him walk back for just 5, but India's skipper was immaculate with his captaincy. Almost every bowling change yielded results as he set attacking fields throughout the West Indies innings.

Virat Kohli: 4/10

Kohli's woes with the bat continued as a rash drive away from his body brought about his downfall, this time with a white ball. Despite a decent run of scores in ODIs recently, the former skipper is far from his best.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8/10

Suryakumar has taken to ODI cricket like a duck to water. After India lost a few quick wickets, the wristy right-hander played an uncharacteristically patient innings that carried the team out of trouble. He was disappointed to be dismissed for a team-high 64, but the knock was worth its weight in gold.

Rishabh Pant: 6/10

Promoted to open the batting in a surprise move, Pant could never get going. He labored to 18 off 34, and Rohit confirmed in the post-match press conference that the ploy was a one-off. However, the southpaw was excellent with the gloves on and pouched four catches.

Deepak Hooda: 8/10

Hooda had another promising game, scoring a valuable 29 while batting with the lower order and picking up the important wicket of the well-set Shamarh Brooks. The all-rounder has certainly given clear indications of his potential at the international level.

Shardul Thakur: 6.5/10

Thakur was a bit wayward with the new ball but came into his own as the match wore on. He bounced out two West Indies batters and finished with decent figures of 2/41 despite being carted for two sixes towards the end of his spell. The 30-year-old could've done better with the bat, especially with no notable batters to follow him.

Washington Sundar: 6.5/10

Sundar was promoted above Hooda and appeared to be justifying the decision, but failed to clear the boundary off Akeal Hosein to be dismissed for 24. He had a tough start to his bowling effort as India placed their faith in the pacers, but came back to bowl an excellent over at the death that effectively sealed the game for India.

Mohammed Siraj: 7.5/10

Siraj bowled impressively with the new ball, generating good pace and bounce to keep the West Indies openers in check. An expensive last over slightly ruined his returns, but he sent back Fabian Allen and led the Indian pace attack well.

Prasidh Krishna: 9.5/10

The undisputed star of the show in Ahmedabad, Prasidh bowled a fiery spell that Rohit claimed was one of the best he has ever seen in India. The 25-year-old ended up with a magnificent four-fer and the Player of the Match award as the Windies batters had no answers to his pace and bounce. He has made an excellent start to his international career in the limited opportunites he has been afforded.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 7.5/10

Chahal bowled a tantalizing spell of leg-spin bowling. Helped by dew staying away in Ahmedabad, he beat the bat on a regular basis and extracted massive turn, although he had only one wicket to show for at the end of his effort.

Edited by Sai Krishna

